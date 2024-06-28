Digital Transformation Market to Surpass USD 3,889.60 Billion by 2031, Witnessing 24% CAGR Growth | SkyQuest Technology

Westford, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the Digital Transformation Market will attain a value of USD 3,889.60 Billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 24% during the forecast period (2024-2031). Some of the chief factors that have led to the growth of the market include the use of technologies such as cyber security, AI, BI, cloud computing among others. These technologies have hence created the transformation and innovation of the business environment hence resulting to high revenues. The changes that have marked Industry 4.0 in the manufacturing sector, a number of factories have embarked on digitizing their processes and workflows and the use of cobots in production is forecasted to rise continually.

Digital Transformation Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 695.88 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 $ 3,889.60 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 24 % Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Offering, Technology, Deployment Mode, Business Function, Enterprize Size, and Verticals Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Executing digital technologies Key Market Drivers Growing Usage of Mobile Devices

On-Premises Segment Leads the Digital Transformation Market by Enabling Data Security

The on-premises segment has dominated the market with the maximum share of total revenues in the market. On-premises solutions are very secure since they provide end-user companies with the security of their data and allow them to meet different regulations across governments. These solutions also give businesses the upper hand when it comes to handling their important information which further drives its adoption.

Growing Usage of Mobile Devices Fuels the Growth of the Cloud Segment in the Market

The cloud segment is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the increased access to mobile devices and developments in the technology of information dissemination. Cloud-based digital transformation solutions help end-use industries to find ways that can help them to operate efficiently in the changing markets. Increasing private and public investments in cloud computing technology is also expected to drive the growth of this segment.

North America Leading the Digital Transformation Market Due to Growing Online Payments

North America has the highest market share in the digital transformation market and will continue to maintain its position soon. The use of different kinds of online payment methods and cloud computing technologies has contributed to the dominance of this region. Enterprises in the countries like the US and Canada have become more committed to investing and dedicating budgets for marketing and digital channels, fueling this industry’s development.

Digital Transformation Market Insights:



Drivers



Growing usage of mobile devices

Increasing adoption and investment

Rising AI-powered automation

Restraints

Cyber security concerns to hinder market growth

Security concerns associated with digital technologies

Data interchange is a significant concern for firms dealing with individuals' personal data

Prominent Players in Digital Transformation Market

The following are the Top Digital Transformation Companies

Microsoft

SAP

Adobe Systems

Alibaba

IBM

Google

Marlabs

Salesforce

Equinix

Oracle

Key Questions Answered in Digital Transformation Market Report

What is the key market trend in the digital transformation market?

Who are the leading digital transformation providers in the world?

Which region accounts for the largest market share in the digital transformation market?

This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (growing demand for better data security, rising adoption of Blockchain and IoT technologies, increasing use of decentralized systems in different industry verticals), restraints (interoperability issues with legacy systems, complexities in integration with existing infrastructure, concerns regarding scalability of gas cleaning technologies systems), and opportunities (growing demand for data monetization, rising demand for transparent yet trusted transactions), influencing the growth of digital transformation market.

Market Penetration: All-inclusive analysis of product portfolio of different market players and status of new product launches.

Product Development/Innovation: Elaborate assessment of R&D activities, new product development, and upcoming trends of the digital transformation market.

Market Development: Detailed analysis of potential regions where the market has potential to grow.

Market Diversification: Comprehensive assessment of new product launches, recent developments, and emerging regional markets.

Competitive Landscape: Detailed analysis of growth strategies, revenue analysis, and product innovation by new and established market players.

