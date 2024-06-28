The Board of AB Nasdaq Vilnius has taken a decision to remove the shares of AB Snaigė from the Additional List





The Company informs that on June 27, 2024 Nasdaq Vilnius decided to remove AB Saigė shares from the Secondary List. Taking into account distribution of the financial instruments among the investors and possible effect of the removal from the trading list on interests of investors the shares of AB Snaigė will be removed on November 1, 2024 (the last trading day on the Baltic Secondary list of AB Snaigė shares will be on October 31, 2024).

These financial instruments will be removed from the Secondary List at the request of the Issuer following the provisions of item 20.3 of the Nasdaq Vilnius Listing rules.

General manager

Darius Varnas

Tel. nr. +370 315 56200



