Cayuse Welcomes New Customer Implementations

Portland, OR, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cayuse, the leader in electronic research administration (eRA) software, announced three new expansions and implementations of Cayuse’s eRA solutions at major research organizations.

Joining and expanding the Cayuse community, Cayuse leadership is proud to share the latest adoptions:

California State University, Sacramento - The California State University system’s Sacramento State enhanced its research administration and conflict of interest reporting capabilities with Cayuse Sponsored Projects and Outside Interests

- The California State University system’s Sacramento State enhanced its research administration and conflict of interest reporting capabilities with Cayuse and Kettering University - Flint, Michigan’s Kettering University implemented Cayuse Sponsored Projects to support more accessible and transparent research administration across campus

- Flint, Michigan’s Kettering University implemented Cayuse to support more accessible and transparent research administration across campus University of Southern Maine - The University of Southern Maine’s Research Service Center added Cayuse Human Ethics to increase accuracy, efficiency, and compliance for research involving human subjects