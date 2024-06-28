Global Freeze Drying Equipment Market Size To Worth USD 4.48 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 8.90%

New York, United States , June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Freeze Drying `Equipment Market Size is to Grow from USD 1.91 Billion in 2023 to USD 4.48 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.90% during the projected period.





Freeze drying is the process of dehydrating materials at low temperatures. The materials are kept at a lower temperature throughout the process. Consequently, freeze drying in the food business has less of an impact on the product's natural qualities that preserve its biological activity, vitamins, flavor, taste, and appearance. It is a vital tool for the food preservation and pharmaceutical industries. A product must first be frozen and then its frozen water content must be dissolved for sublimation to transfer it from a frozen to a dry state while preserving the food's structure and nutrients. Freeze drying equipment is essential for a variety of applications, such as food and medicine. Freezing is an ordinary method that preserves the nutritional value and flavor of products like fruits, vegetables, and instant coffee beans longer on the shelf. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors are the main drivers of the freeze drying equipment market. This discovery is primarily the result of the necessity of freeze drying for the preservation of heat sensitive commodities, such as pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and medicines. The cosmetics and nutraceuticals industries commonly employ freeze drying techniques to extend the stability and shelf life of their products. Furthermore, Freeze drying equipment is expensive to purchase as well as maintain since it requires skilled personnel to manage the process and is expensive to operate.

Global Freeze Drying Equipment Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Bench Top Freeze Dryers, Laboratory Freeze Dryers, General Purpose Freeze Dryers, Mobile Freeze Dryers, Industrial Freeze Dryers, and Others), By Application (Biotechnology, Pharmaceuticals, Food Processing, Surgical Procedures, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The industrial freeze dryers segment dominates the market with the highest market share of the freeze drying equipment market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the product, the freeze drying equipment market is divided into bench top freeze dryers, laboratory freeze dryers, general purpose freeze dryers, mobile freeze dryers, industrial freeze dryers, and others. Among these, the industrial freeze dryers segment dominates the market with the highest market share of the freeze drying equipment market during the projected timeframe. The high volume manufacturing needs of important industries like food processing and pharmaceuticals are supplied by industrial scale freeze dryers. Industrial freeze dryers are essential for businesses that need to lyophilize large quantities of items to provide scalability and efficiency since they are designed to treat large volumes.

The food processing segment accounted for the largest market share of the freeze drying equipment market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the application, the freeze-drying equipment market is divided into biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, food processing, surgical procedures, and others. Among these, the food processing segment accounted for the largest market share of the freeze drying equipment market during the projected timeframe. The food can be freeze dried without causing significant damage to its cells, maintaining its original size and shape. This results in an extended period while the food can be stored in almost new conditions, so reducing or eliminating shrinkage. The product will become more in demand in food processing applications as an outcome.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the freeze drying equipment market over the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the freeze drying equipment market over the forecast period. The market for equipment used in freeze drying is significantly influenced by the North American region. The area is linked with a growing food processing industry that produces high quality, shelf-stable food products through the method of freeze drying. Additionally, the rising demand for convenience meals, dietary supplements, and specialty coffee has led to greater use of advances in technology in freeze drying.

Europe is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the freeze drying equipment market during the projected timeframe. The demand for freeze drying equipment in the European region is expanding as a result of the major businesses operating in Europe introducing more innovative vaccines. The development of biologics and biosimilar, rising expenses for research and development, and rising healthcare spending are some of the factors driving the European pharmaceutical sector.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the freeze drying equipment market include Cuddon Engineering Ltd., Freezedry Specialties, Inc., Labconco Corporation, Millrock Technology, Inc., IMA Group, Tofflon Science and Technology Co., Ltd., GEA Group, Biopharma Process Systems Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., OPTIMA packaging group GmbH, Azbil Corporation, Scala Scientific BV,SP Industries, Inc., Hitachi, Ltd., and Others.

Recent Developments

In January 2024, the world's top creator and producer of freeze dryers, Martin Christ, and elemental analysis technology leader Elementar established a partnership in the Americas. Martin Christ's innovative freeze-drying technology and Elementar's proficiency in elemental analysis are combined in this cooperation, which is centered on sales, service, and support.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the freeze drying equipment market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Freeze Drying Equipment Market, By Product

Bench Top Freeze Dryers

Laboratory Freeze Dryers

Mobile Freeze Dryers

General Purpose Freeze Dryers

Industrial Freeze Dryers

Others

Global Freeze Drying Equipment Market, By Application

Biotechnology

Pharmaceuticals

Food processing

Surgical procedures

Others

Global Freeze Drying Equipment Market, By Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



