Piklohas Innovates Kitchens: Unveils Patented Horizontal Wood Manual Bread Slicer for home and Magnetic Chef Knife Sets

Shenzhen, China, June 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, China - June 26, 2024 - Piklohas, a global leader in innovative kitchen tools, is thrilled to announce the groundbreaking research outcome of the world's first 2024 new design, patented horizontal wooden manual bread slicer for homemade bread. This innovative wooden bread slicer offers a unique combination of functionality and aesthetic appeal, promising an unparalleled bread slicing experience for all culinary enthusiasts, which is totally different than the zassenhaus manual bread slicer with hand crank etc. Piklohas knives is also proud to announce the latest update to their renowned Chef Knife Sets. The Piklohas Magnetic chef Knife Block Set has undergone significant enhancements, revolutionizing the cooking experience with its innovative features and impeccable design.

With no installation required, the Piklohas horizontal classic manual bread slicer allows users to start slicing bread right out of the box. The sturdy wooden construction ensures stability and eliminates wobbling during use, guaranteeing a smooth and effortless slicing process. Designed to provide maximum convenience, the bread slicer fo homemade bread features an adjustable 3-slice thickness setting, allowing users to customize their bread slices to suit their preferences perfectly while zassenhaus classic manual bread slicer don’t have this special design.

Incorporating Piklohas' signature commitment to global first technology and a passion for enhancing quality of life, the 2024 new design horizontal adjustable bread slicer builds on the company's past achievements in kitchen innovation. Notable previous accomplishments include the world's first breath magnetic tech, featuring a space-saving design of magnet knife block, and the world's first resharpenable bread knife fabricated from high-quality German stainless steel.

Customer reviews of the Piklohas horizontal wood bread slicer manual have been overwhelmingly positive, with one satisfied user praising, "THIS is how manual bread slicers should be, and I don't know why it's taken so long. I've tried every kind of bread slicer, but this horizontal system is compact, easy to clean, foolproof, and requires no setup. I love this thing." The user-friendly design and practical features of the slicer have won the hearts of home cooks and culinary professionals alike.

True to Piklohas founder wen's detail-oriented approach, the 2024 new design bread horizontal slicer is crafted with precision and quality in mind. The patented design not only ensures durability and longevity but also adds a touch of elegance to any kitchen space. The slicer's dual functionality as a serving tray further enhances its versatility, making it a must-have addition to any modern kitchen.

Below is the patent application acceptance notice from China, the application number is 202430203930.1, and the release number is 2024041201468770. And the US patent of the piklohas manual adjustable bread slicer will be soon available.

Piklohas remains committed to creating the highest quality and most innovative kitchen tools, driven by a desire to address the limitations of existing products in the market. The company's dedication to craftsmanship and innovation is reflected in each product, including the revolutionary 2024 new design bread horizontal slicer.

Experience the future of bread slicing with Piklohas' innovative solution. Embrace convenience, precision, and style in your kitchen with the world's first 2024 new design, patented bread horizontal slicer. Join in celebrating this milestone in kitchen innovation and elevate your culinary experience with Piklohas.

At the heart of the Piklohas Magnetic Chef Knife Sets with block lies a unique magnetic design that sets it apart from traditional knife blocks. The powerful magnets embedded in the block securely hold each knife in place, adding a touch of modernity to your kitchen décor while ensuring that your knives are always within easy reach.

The Piklohas knives are not just tools; they are pieces of art meticulously crafted with precision and elegance. Each knife is designed for specific culinary tasks, be it chopping, slicing, or dicing. The sharp, durable blades are coated with a non-stick layer for effortless food release, guaranteeing a seamless cooking experience.

Ergonomic design is a standout feature of Piklohas kitchen chef knife sets. The carefully crafted handles provide a comfortable grip, reducing fatigue during extended kitchen sessions. This aspect is particularly beneficial for both professional chefs and home cooks, enhancing precision and control while adding to the overall cutting-edge design of the knives.

A Piklohas chef knife sets offers unparalleled versatility, including a range of knives tailored to various kitchen requirements. From chef's knives for general use to specialized knives like bread knives and paring knives, these sets cater to all cutting needs, ensuring that you always have the perfect tool for every culinary challenge.

The updated Piklohas Magnetic Chef Knife Sets introduces a host of benefits that revolutionize the cooking experience. The magnetic wooden knife holder is equipped with strong magnets on both sides to firmly fix the knives, eliminating the trouble of storing knives scattered.This not only makes your kitchen more organized, but also reduces the risk of accidental contact with knives. You can know which one it is without pulling it out, and the knives are more breathable.

Piklohas continues to set new standards in kitchenware innovation with its updated kitchen Chef Knife Sets and the all-new horizontal wood maunal bread slicer, aiming to elevate the cooking experience for chefs and food enthusiasts worldwide. Discover the magnetic attraction of Piklohas kitchen knives and witness the fusion of artistry, precision, and functionality in every cut.

For more information, visit Piklohas's official website https://www.piklohas.com and explore their exquisite range of kitchenware offerings.

Media Contact: He xiang

PR Manager

Piklohas Knives

+1 888-919-1218

service@piklohas.com

Disclaimer: The information provided about Piklohas kitchen knives is for general informational purposes only. Piklohas knives are designed for cutting food and should be used with care. Always follow safety instructions to avoid injury. Piklohas is not responsible for any accidents or damages resulting from improper use of the knives.