Corbion reports the progress of its € 20 million share buyback program 24 June – 28 June 2024

Corbion hereby reports the transaction details related to its € 20 million share buyback program announced on 26 April 2024.

During the week of 24 June up to and including 28 June 2024 a total of 78,992 shares were repurchased at an average price of €18.8253 for a total amount of €1,487,045.87.

To date, the total consideration for shares repurchased amounts to €16,300,457.70 representing 81.5% of the overall share buyback program.

Corbion publishes on a weekly basis every Monday, an overview of the progress of the share buyback program on its website: https://www.corbion.com/Investor-relations/shareholder-information

This overview contains detailed information on the daily amount of repurchased shares and individual share purchase transactions.

