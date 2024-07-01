Caledonia declares quarterly dividend

ST HELIER, Jersey, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (“Caledonia” or “the Company”) (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) is pleased to announce that the board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of 14 United States cents (US$0.14) on each of the Company's shares.



The relevant dates relating to the dividend are as follows:

Ex-dividend date VFEX: July 10, 2024

Ex-dividend date AIM: July 11, 2024

Ex-dividend date NYSE American: July 12, 2024

Record date: July 12, 2024

Payment date: July 26, 2024

Shareholders with a registered address in the UK will be paid in Sterling.

Caledonia's Dividend Policy

Caledonia's strategy to maximise shareholder value includes a quarterly dividend policy which the Board adopted in 2014. The Board will consider future dividends as appropriate and in line with other investment opportunities and its prudent approach to risk management.

