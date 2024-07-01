HERE ISA Map is the preferred choice for automakers to meet EU intelligent speed assistance requirements

The EU Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA) regulation is coming into full implementation and more than 70 brands from 33 vehicle manufacturers have selected HERE data, software and implementation services for their ISA solutions.

HERE’s revolutionary map-making capability, UniMap, ensures accuracy and freshness of speed limit information by rapidly fusing large quantities of real-time vehicle sensor and probe data through AI processes and continuously publishing refreshed content.

Amsterdam – The HERE ISA Map has firmly established itself as the preferred map of choice for vehicle makers to complement their solutions for complying with the European Union’s (EU) Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA) regulation. On July 6, the regulation will expand to all newly registered vehicles in the EU. HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform, has signed contracts with 33 passenger and commercial vehicle makers to use the HERE ISA Map. Covering more than 70 brands, including Toyota, Lexus, BMW, Jaguar Land Rover, VinFast, IVECO, and Scania, HERE is successfully supporting them to pass the stringent homologation process for ISA within the EU.



Enhancing road safety in EU countries



ISA is an in-vehicle system that utilizes real-time speed limit data to issue warnings, inform drivers, and deter them from exceeding statutory speed limits on EU roadways. Since July 2022, all new passenger and commercial vehicle types and models introduced in the EU are required to be equipped with an ISA solution. Additionally, automakers will be able to achieve higher Safety Assist scores under the European New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) by equipping vehicles with accurate speed limit information.



The HERE ISA Map enhances camera-based speed limit sign recognition technology for a comprehensive ISA solution for vehicle makers. HERE provides exhaustive, up-to-date and accurate speed limit information for all road classes, helping automakers overcome the limitations of a camera-only approach. For example, camera-based systems are limited in detecting implicit or non-signposted road rules and regulations, which make up more than 60% of all speed limits in the EU. Additionally, speed limit signs are often obscured by foliage growth, snow, lack of infrastructure maintenance, among challenges of relying exclusively on a camera-based ISA solution.



Leveraging AI to deliver validated speed limit information



HERE's unique and highly automated map-making capability, UniMap, ensures the accuracy and freshness of the speed limit information. HERE employs artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to conflate and validate large quantities of data from multiple sources, including vehicle camera sensors, large fleets of GPS-equipped vehicles on the road, local governments and more, to deliver continuously updated information. For speed limit information specifically, HERE uses both supervised and unsupervised ML capabilities to extract speed limits from camera sensors and lidar data.



“The overwhelming majority of automakers trust the HERE ISA Map to enhance road safety, reflecting our commitment to delivering high-quality, reliable data,” said Jason Jameson, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer at HERE Technologies. “Our multi-source data loop ensures that our maps remain fresh and accurate, providing the essential information needed for effective ISA solutions. HERE’s Professional Services team provides customers with access to deep ISA industry expertise and end-to-end implementation services that make deploying custom ISA solutions as seamless as possible.”



Through UniMap, HERE currently ingests live sensor data from an estimated 44 million connected vehicles and billions of GPS data points from vehicles on the road that HERE gathers every day, leveraging over 150 different probe data providers. The data powers HERE’s maps and online services for connected navigation, advanced driver assistance systems and automated driving solutions, including the HERE ISA Map.



To learn more about the HERE ISA Map, visit https://www.here.com/platform/intelligent-speed-assistance



