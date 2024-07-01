­­­­­­­­­­Arlanda express signs exclusive framework agreement with ZetaDisplay for digital signage solutions

ZetaDisplay, a leading European full-service partner in digital signage solutions and systems, has entered into a multi-year exclusive framework agreement with A-Train AB / Arlanda express for development, deployment and services. The agreement includes switching to ZetaDisplay's software platform for the entire screen network, upgrading of Arlanda express digital signage installations on board train sets and replacing all advertising screens at Arlanda express's own train stations and platforms including Arlanda Station. In total, this involves around 250 complete new installations in a complex train transport environment with special regulatory technical, conceptual and system requirements.



Axel Nilsson, Arlanda express Chief Commercial Manager, explains:

"In 2023, we conducted a comprehensive strategic review and identified the need for a renewal and modernisation of existing Digital Signage solutions and software platform. Primarily, we saw the need for combined ownership of our digital signage solutions including our DOOH advertising network. After an extensive evaluation, ZetaDisplay was chosen. The ZetaDisplay team really took the time to understand our business and developed a customised solution. The strength of the solution is based on a combination of software platform and specialised expertise in the train and transport sector combined with attractive solutions in DOOH. Together with ZetaDisplay and our new media sales partner Cityreklam, we are now developing and strengthening both our customer journey experience and media business. "

For ZetaDisplay, the new collaboration means an increase in the number of partnerships within the Airport Express train segment and public train operators. Adding to existing partnerships with Norwegian Flytoget and SJ.

"When we entered this project, we had clear development ambitions for Arlanda Express based on our many years of experience with similar complex and technically regulated operating environments from other Airport Express train operators. Our solutions and services will create new improved conditions for business value and develop the customer experience including a modernised attractive DOOH advertising network, built on our leading software platform. We are extremely proud that Arlanda express has chosen us as a long-term business partner and look forward to taking the digital signage solutions for Arlanda express to the next level across the full customer experience journey" explains Anders Olin, President and CEO of ZetaDisplay.

MALMÖ, ZETADISPLAY AB (PUBL) – 1 july 2024

About ZetaDisplay

20 years of leadership and innovation in digital signage.

ZetaDisplay was founded 2003 in Sweden as one of the early pioneers of digital signage. We are one of the leading European groups in the digital signage market and a leading force in the European digital signage industry. Our proprietary software platform, digital business development, concepts, consulting services and digital signage solutions regularly inspire, influence and inform millions of people every day in all types of public and private spaces - indoor and outdoor.

ZetaDisplay is one of the largest European digital signage groups with direct operations in eight European countries and the US with over 120,000 active installations in more than 50 countries across the world. We are the digital signage solutions business partner of choice for many of the worlds most respected blue-chip brands and corporations.

ZetaDisplay is based in Malmö-Sweden, has a turnover of SEK +550 million and employs approx. 240 co-workers. ZetaDisplay is owned by the investment company Hanover Investors. More information at www.zetadisplay.com and www.hanoverinvestors.com

