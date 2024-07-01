Global Biopharmaceutical Process Analytical Technology (LC, GC, MS, qPCR, NGS, NMR, Raman, IR Spectroscopy) Industry Research 2024-2029

Dublin, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Biopharmaceutical Process Analytical Technology Market Size by Technology (LC, GC, MS, qPCR, NGS, NMR, Raman, IR Spectroscopy), Product (Analyzer, Sensor, Software), Application (Vaccine, Biologics, CGT), and End User - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global biopharmaceutical process analytical technology market is projected to reach USD 2.6 billion by 2029 from USD 1.2 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029

The market is on an upward trajectory fueled by a rise in biopharmaceutical research and development activities, coupled with technological advancements improving process efficiency. However, obstacles such as a shortage of skilled personnel and the high costs of implementing process analytical technology (PAT) are hindering the market's growth.





The prominent players in the biopharmaceutical process analytical technology market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Waters Corporation (US), Bruker Corporation (US), Emerson Electric Co. (US), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (US), and Carl Zeiss AG (Germany), among others.



The liquid chromatography/HPLC segment to hold the largest share of the market in 2023.



Based on the type, the global biopharmaceutical process analytical technology market has been classified into five major segments - liquid chromatography, gas chromatography, mass spectrometry, real-time PCR/QPCR, NGS, NMR spectroscopy, Raman spectroscopy, infrared spectroscopy, particle counters and imaging, differential light scattering, and other techniques. By technology, liquid chromatography/HPLC to hold major market share in 2023. The growing adoption of liquid chromatography/HPLC technologies for assessing the quality of biopharmaceutical drugs is a key driver behind the sector's rapid expansion.



The software segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Biopharmaceutical process analytical technology (PAT) services are provided to enhance the implementation of the Quality by Design (QbD) framework. These services encompass various software solutions, including consultation on PAT adoption, software development, regulatory compliance, and process management. The software sector is expected to witness significant growth, driven by increasing demand for services essential in creating PAT models and executing PAT strategies in biopharmaceutical manufacturing.



In terms of application, vaccines segment held the largest share of the market in 2023.



Based on application, the biopharmaceutical process analytical technology market is broadly segmented into vaccines, cell and gene therapy, biosimilars & biologics, hormonal therapy, and other applications. The vaccines segment commanded the largest share of the market in 2023. Strict regulations in drug development and safety are the main drivers behind the expansion of this sector, bolstering the efficiency and effectiveness of biopharmaceutical manufacturing. Furthermore, heightened efforts in biopharmaceutical research and the expansion of production to address rising medicine demands are substantial contributors to this growth.



The market in the APAC region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.



China, India, and Japan are the key markets in the Asia Pacific. The growth of the Asia Pacific market is being driven by strategic expansions undertaken by major market players in emerging Asian nations, the flourishing Contract Research and Manufacturing Services (CRAMs) industry in India, Korea, Singapore, and China, the substantial biopharmaceutical industry presence in Singapore, as well as the organization of conferences, exhibitions, and meetings focusing on analytical instruments.

This report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the biopharmaceutical process analytical technology market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the biopharmaceutical process analytical technology market

Market Development: Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the biopharmaceutical process analytical technology market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 248 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $2.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.0% Regions Covered Global

Company Profiles

Waters Corporation

Danaher Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

Perkinelmer, Inc.

Bruker Corporation

Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

Carl Zeiss AG (Zeiss Group)

Emerson Electric Co.

ABB

Sartorius AG

Process Insights, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Verum Analytics, LLC

Hamilton Company

Endress+Hauser Group Services AG

Viavi Solutions Inc.

Metrohm AG

Control Development, Inc.

Neci

Schmidt + Haensch

Sensum D.O.O.

Ametek, Inc.

Sentronic GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vmo27d

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment