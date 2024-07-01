Global Data Center & Hosting Outlook Report 2024-2027 Featuring Equinix, Digital Realty Trust, Iron Mountain, NEXTDC, and Centersquare

Dublin, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Outlook Report: Data Center & Hosting" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global enterprise Data Center & Hosting market size was valued at more than $99 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 11% during the forecast period (2022-2027).



The global enterprise Data Center & Hosting market research report provides an executive-level overview of the current enterprise Data Center & Hosting market worldwide, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2027. Published annually, the global enterprise Data Center & Hosting market report provides a detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by product/service type and verticals across the large enterprise and micro, small & medium enterprise (MSME) markets, as well as a review of key Data Center & Hosting market trends as well as the technological developments that are shaping the enterprise Data Center & Hosting landscape.



Report Highlights

The market for enterprise Data Center & Hosting is expected to grow due to growing concerns about data privacy and data localization requirements and accelerated pace of digital transformation initiatives among organizations and the need to have new or upgrade existing data center infrastructure, driving widespread enterprise adoption of data center services.

According to the analyst, enterprise Data Center & Hosting market would see majority share of its revenue come from application hosting & data center services segment over the forecast period. Revenue from application hosting & data center services reached at $64.8 billion in 2022 and is set to grow up to $105.4 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.2%.

BFSI and manufacturing are the leading end-use vertical segment for enterprise Data Center & Hosting, in terms of revenue contribution, and will remain so over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is the leading regional market with revenue estimated at $35 billion for 2022 and set to grow up to $66.9 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 13.9%.

The report is exhaustive and up-to-date providing market opportunity forecasts in the enterprise Data Center & Hosting market from 2022 to 2027, spanning technology segments (services), six regions, 22 verticals, and two size bands.

The report provides an assessment of enterprise Data Center & Hosting vendors.

The report also discusses the opportunities and recommendations for vendors.

