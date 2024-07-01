Airbnb Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2024: Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

Dublin, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Airbnb, Inc. - Digital transformation strategies" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Airbnb Inc (Airbnb) operates an online platform for hospitality services. The company provides a mobile application (app) that enables users to list, discover, and book unique accommodations across the world. The app allows hosts to list their properties for lease and enables guests to rent or lease on a short-term basis, which includes vacation rentals, apartment rentals, homestays, castles, tree houses and hotel rooms.



In 2023, Airbnb and the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) collaborated on MDEC's inaugural DE Rantau initiative, which aims to establish Malaysia as a preferred hub for digital nomads in the region. Under this partnership, Airbnb and MDEC will work together to identify and promote digital nomad-friendly DE Rantau Hub listings on Airbnb. These MDEC-certified listings provide travelers with digital nomad-friendly amenities.



In December 2022, Airbnb launched Dubai remote working hub, a one stop shop for remote workers in partnership with Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism (DET). Earlier in 2022, Airbnb launched its Live and Work Anywhere initiative to identify some of the remote worker-friendly destinations in the world. The Live and Work Anywhere programme will see Airbnb and Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism promote the city to remote workers seeking accommodation and guidance for their long-term stays.



Airbnb is using AI across its service, including large language models, computer vision models and machine learning. It launched an AI-powered Photo Tour tool in 2023, in the same year, it acquired GamePlanner.AI to accelerate select AI projects and integrate their tools into its platform. Leveraging AI technology, the company was able to achieve, improved decision making through data analysis, enhanced customer understanding with AI-powered tools, streamlined product development with AI-driven automation, and AI-driven decision making for risk management.

Airbnb leverages ML and data analytics technologies to personalize recommendations for users based on their preferences, previous bookings, and search history, while this personalized approach enhanced user satisfaction and encouraged repeat bookings. To offer personalized recommendations to Airbnb Experiences guests, Airbnb developed a ML-based search engine that displays and suggests Airbnb Experiences based on their past bookings, clicks and browsing history.

Airbnb uses the cloud infrastructure for conducting and expanding its daily business operations. The cloud enables Airbnb to process and analyse gigabytes of data daily; smoothly run a variety of applications such as search, payments, messaging, content moderation etc.; safely store and manage terabytes of data and files such as photos of properties, guest and host profiles, etc.; monitor server resources and quickly execute time-consuming database administrative tasks such as database replication and scaling. By conducting business operations on the cloud, Airbnb was able to save on operational overhead, quickly scale business operations and promptly respond to the changing demand of customers with new products and services.

