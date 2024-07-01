Alginates And Derivatives Market Share Envisaged To Reach USD 887.7 Million by 2034, at 6.1% CAGR: Prophecy Market Insights

Covina, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent research study, the global alginates & derivatives market size was valued at USD 518.5 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 887.7 Million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.1%.

Alginates And Derivatives Market: Overview

An alginate is a polymer formed from alginic acid that functions as a thickener, binder, or lubricant. Alginates are polymers with gelling and thickening characteristics. The sodium version of alginic acid, sodium alginate, is used to thicken liquids. Alginate is commonly utilized as a hydrogel in biomedicine for wound healing, medication delivery, and tissue engineering applications. Hydrogels are three-dimensional cross-linked networks made of hydrophilic polymers with a high moisture content.

Alginates and derivatives are hydrocolloids derived from brown seaweed, used in various industries like food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and industrial applications. Their properties include thickening, gelling, and stabilizing. The market for alginates is driven by demand for natural ingredients, sustainability, and technological advancements. Mannuronic acid and guluronic acid form alginate blocks, which determine viscosity, flexibility, and gel strength.

Alginates are naturally occurring polysaccharides generated from brown algal cell walls. These marine algae, commonly called seaweed, include Laminaria, Macrocystis, and Ascophyllum. Alginates are extracted from seaweeds using sodium carbonate and calcium chloride, producing a versatile hydrocolloid with a wide range of commercial applications.

Competitive Landscape:

The alginates & derivatives market is characterized by rapid growth, technological innovation and fierce competition. Companies are expanding their global presence, focusing on sustainability, and diversifying their service offerings to stay competitive.

Some of the Key Market Players:

FMC Corporation

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

CP Kelco

Cargill

Incorporated

Kimica Corporation

Algaia

Ingredients Solutions, Inc.

SNAP Natural & Alginate Products Pvt. Ltd.

IRO Alginate Industry Co., Ltd.

Ceamsa

Marine Biopolymers Ltd.

Shandong Jiejing Group Corporation

Qingdao Bright Moon Seaweed Group Co., Ltd.

KIMICA Corporation

Reed Pacific Pty Ltd.

Analyst View:

The growth of the global alginates and derivatives market is driven by their exceptional functional properties, such as gelling, thickening, and stabilizing, which are essential in various industries like food, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. The European market is expected to dominate the market, with its robust contribution expected to be the largest. The region's burgeoning growth and industries' recognition of the multifunctional applications of alginates contribute to its dominance. The European market's pivotal role in global trade dynamics further enhances demand for alginates, with significant implications for international trade.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Increasing demand in Cosmetics & Personal Care

Alginates are used in cosmetics and personal care products as thickeners and moisturizers, helping to achieve the desired texture and moisture in lotions, creams, and shampoos. Because of their natural origin and biodegradability, alginates are becoming a popular choice in the cosmetics industry as it moves toward more sustainable and eco-friendly products.

Inflated Demand in the Food & Beverage Industry

The growing consumer preference for natural and clean-label components in food products is driving up demand for alginates. Alginates are commonly employed as thickeners, gelling agents, and stabilizers in a wide range of food products, including ice cream, yogurt, and sauces.

Market Trends:

Multifunctionality and flexibility in several businesses

The alginates and derivatives market is fueled by their versatility and multifunctionality across various industries. They are used in the food and beverage industry for gelling, thickening, and stabilizing, creating innovative textures in food products. They are also used in personal care and cosmetics for their biocompatibility, hydration, and film-forming properties. Alginates are also used in agriculture as soil conditioners, supporting sustainable farming practices. They are also used in biotechnology for drug delivery, bioartificial organs, and bioremediation. They are also used in water treatment as flocculating agents, aiding in the removal of impurities and clarification of water. Alginates are a testament to the synergy between nature and human ingenuity.

Segmentation:

Alginates & Derivatives Market is segmented based on component, deployment mode, application, and Region.

Component Insights

Potassium alginate, a potassium salt of alginic acid, is soluble in water and forms a viscous solution. It is suitable for food and beverage products requiring acid resistance. Calcium alginate, an insoluble calcium salt, forms a gel and is used in medical dressings and drug delivery systems. Propylene glycol alginate (PGA) is an esterified form of alginic acid used as an emulsifier and stabilizer in salad dressings, beer, and dairy products. Sodium alginate is expected to dominate the target market growth. Other types of alginates, such as ammonium alginate and alginic acid, are used in specialized industrial applications.

Deployment Mode Insights

Alginates come in powder, gel, and liquid forms. Powder is versatile and easy to handle, allowing precise measurement and controlled usage. Gel is created when calcium or multivalent cations cross-link with alginate solutions, creating a pre-formed structure. Liquid alginates are convenient and simple to apply, used in coating processes, and as binding agents in various industrial products.

Application Insights

Alginates are used in various industries due to their unique properties, such as stabilization, gel formation, and viscosity modification. They are also used in agriculture to improve soil quality, plant growth, and crop yields. Alginates are also used in pharmaceuticals due to their biocompatibility and gel-forming ability. In food and beverages, they are essential for improving texture, stability, and shelf-life. Alginates also offer unique functional benefits like biocompatibility, moisture retention, and environmental safety. Their use is expected to dominate the target market growth.

Recent Development:

In June 2024, Handtmann launches edible alginate packaging for small sachets. Using an industrial speed, the new Handtmann ConProSachet system co-extrudes edible alginate packets for a range of fillings, including cheeses and jams, energy gels, meat nibbles, and condiment fillings. The filled sachets can be consumed or will decompose and biodegrade in a few weeks because the technique uses material derived from seaweed rather than plastic film.

In June 2024, Handtmann launches edible alginate packaging for small sachets. Using an industrial speed, the new Handtmann ConProSachet system co-extrudes edible alginate packets for a range of fillings, including cheeses and jams, energy gels, meat nibbles, and condiment fillings. The filled sachets can be consumed or will decompose and biodegrade in a few weeks because the technique uses material derived from seaweed rather than plastic film. In February 2024, CD BioSciences announced its self-developed alginate products, looking to fulfill research needs. Offering improved purity and high gel strength, CD BioSciences' recently released alginate products guarantee outstanding performance in a variety of scientific studies, including drug delivery systems and tissue engineering.

Alginates And Derivatives Market Scope

Report Attributes Details Market value in 2024 USD 518.5 Million in 2024 Market value in 2034 USD 887.7 Million CAGR 6.1% from 2024 – 2034 Base year 2023 Historical data 2019-2022 Forecast period 2024-2034

Regional Insights

Europe: The European market is expected to dominate the Global Alginates and Derivatives Market, with its largest market share expected to be due to growing industries recognizing the multifunctional applications of alginate. Active participation in global trade enhances accessibility, facilitating the seamless flow of these versatile compounds across borders. The European market plays a pivotal role in global trade dynamics, affecting production, pricing, and supply chains. The demand for alginate benefits from Europe's leadership in environmental awareness and sustainability initiatives, and its inherent properties position it favorably in Europe's evolving market landscape.

North America: North American market is a sizable market for alginates and derivatives, propelled by strong industrial and consumer sectors. Alginates are in high demand in the dairy, processed food, and beverage industries due to their stabilizing and gelling qualities. The increased emphasis on natural and sustainable components in food products has enhanced demand for alginates in this region.

Browse detailed report on "Alginates and Derivatives Market Size, Share, By Type (Potassium Alginate, Calcium Alginate, Propylene Glycol Alginate (PGA), Sodium Alginate, and Others), By Form (Powder, Gel, and Liquid), By Application (Industrial, Agriculture, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages, and Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Market Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2034"

