Global Breast Pump Market Size To Worth USD 6.45 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 8.43%

New York, United States , July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Breast Pump Market Size is to Grow from USD 2.87 Billion in 2023 to USD 6.45 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.43% during the projected period.





Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/4734

A breast pump is a mechanical device that lactating women use to extract milk from their breasts. A breast pump is a mechanical tool used by nursing mothers to remove milk from their bosoms. These might be automated electrically powered devices or manual devices that are driven by hand or foot movements. The market is now filled with two different types of devices: closed-system and open-system breast pumps. Companies in the market concentrate on steady innovation and expand their product offerings with innovative and skillful products, including wearable and double electric pumps, to better serve nursing mothers. Growing customer service, safe health plans, and a variety from different manufacturers, together with favorable insurance for good mother and child health management, are expected to fuel the rise of the breast pump industry. For the duration of the projection period, engorgement is anticipated to be a significant driver driving demand for breast pumps. To prevent engorgement, extra milk needs to be eliminated. However, one of the main problems limiting this industry, meanwhile, is the cost of breast pumps. Users are hesitant to purchase breast pumps due to their high cost, particularly in underdeveloped and less developed nations. pricing of breast pumps is one of the major restraining factors of this market. The high cost of breast pumps makes consumers hesitant to purchase the product, particularly in underdeveloped and less developed nations. Additionally, it is anticipated that the possibility of foreign material contamination would hinder the growth of the breast pump market.

Browse key industry insights spread across 277 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Breast Pump Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Open System, and Closed System), By Technology (Manual Pumps, Battery Powered Pumps, and Electric Pumps), By Application (Personal Use, and Hospital Grade), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/4734

The closed system segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global breast pump during the projected timeframe.

Based on the product, the global breast pump is divided into open system and closed system. Among these, the closed system segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global breast pump during the projected timeframe. These systems are often more hygienic and freer of contamination; this is primarily because they are used more frequently. A barrier that maintains a sealed environment prevents breast milk from coming into contact with the pumping mechanism in a closed-system breast pump. The safety and quality of milk are enhanced as a consequence. The likelihood of mold, bacteria, and viruses developing inside the pump is significantly reduced by this design.

The electric pump segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global breast pump during the projected timeframe.

Based on the technology, the global breast pump is divided into manual pumps, battery-powered pumps, and electric pumps. Among these, the electric pump segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global breast pump during the projected timeframe. Electric breast pumps include a motor that drives a horn that fits over the nipple, sending suction through plastic tubing. It allows to pump both breasts at once and offers a lot greater suction, which speeds up pumping considerably. The time required is less with the double-pumping variant than with a conventional pump.

The hospital-grade segment is predicted to hold the greatest share of the breast pump during the estimated period.

Based on the application, the global breast pump is divided into personal use and hospital grade. Among these, the hospital-grade segment is predicted to hold the greatest share of the breast pump during the estimated period. Strong motors characterize hospital-grade breast pumps, which are usually used in medical facilities but can also be hired on a monthly basis for private usage. The "closed system" that these breast pumps use implies that barriers are in place to keep fluids, including milk, from getting into the motor. This guarantees the safety of several users and reduces contamination.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/4734

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global breast pump over the forecast period.

This is linked to rising healthcare costs in the region, a rise in the use of technologically improved items, and increased knowledge of the benefits of breastfeeding. Leading manufacturers in the region and the rapid uptake of cutting-edge products are expected to accelerate the region's growth. In an effort to seize a sizable portion of the market, the region is constantly creating cutting-edge and reasonably priced patient equipment. The increasing number of hospitals and the aging population are further factors driving the expansion of the regional industry.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global breast pump during the projected timeframe. The market for breast pumps is expected to develop significantly in Asia-Pacific due to the region's large baby boomer demographic base, rising disposable incomes, and unmet demand. The rising use of women's health gadgets and rising awareness of these items are responsible for the market expansion in the region. Moreover, some of the factors anticipated to propel the market during the projected period include the growing emphasis of major corporations to increase their footprint in the area by introducing new products.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global breast pump include Magento, Inc., Medela AG, Chiaro Technology Limited (Elvie), Willow Innovations, Inc., Ardo medical AG, Freemie , Evenflo Feeding, Inc., Tommee Tippee (Mayborn Group Limited), Canpol babies, Koninklijke, Philips N.V., Chicco (Artsana S.p.A) , HORIGEN, Pigeon Corporation , NUK USA LLC (Newell Brands), Handi-Craft Company (Dr. Brown’s), iAPOY, Momcozy , Others.

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/4734

Recent Developments

In November 2023, Pigeon officially unveiled the much-projected release of its second-generation GoMini Electric Breast Pump, known as the GoMini Plus. Tailor-made for modern, on-the-go mums, this ground-breaking innovation promises a pumping experience like never before. Made with love and backed by decades of breastfeeding research, the new GoMini us redefines convenience and comfort for breastfeeding mothers.

In August 2023, Lansinoh introduced the Lansinoh Wearable Pump as part of their commitment to "Stand with the Mothers," offering support to new moms through products and resources to simplify their journey.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global breast pump based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Breast Pump Market, By Product

Open System

Closed System

Global Breast Pump Market, By Technology

Manual Pumps

Battery Powered Pumps

Electric Pumps

Global Breast Pump Market, By Application

Personal Use

Hospital Grade

Global Breast Pump Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Browse Related Reports

Global Nucleotides Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Nitrogenous Base (Purine and Pyrimidine), By Application (Diagnostics Research, Pharmaceuticals, and Others), By Technology (TaqMan Allelic Discrimination and SNP By Pyrosequencing), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Empty Capsules Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Gelatin and Non-Gelatin), By Functionality (Immediate-Release, Sustained-Release, Delayed Release, and Others), By Therapeutic Application (Vitamin & Dietary Supplements, Antibiotic & Antibacterial Drugs, Cardiac Therapy Drugs, Antacids & Anti-flatulent preparations, and Others), By End User (Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical, Cosmetic, Reference Laboratories, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Insulin Glargine Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Lantus, Basaglar, Toujeo, Soliqua, Rezvoglar, and Others), By Diabetes Type (Type 2 Diabetes, Type 1 Diabetes), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies and Retail Pharmacies), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Bipolar Disorder Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Bipolar I Disorder, Bipolar II Disorder, Cyclothymic Disorder, Others), By Drug Class (Mood Stabilizers, Anticonvulsants, Antipsychotic Drugs, Antidepressant Drugs), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 - 2033

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter