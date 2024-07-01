DYPER™ Announces New Line of Cotton-Enhanced Products featuring The Smurfs, Exclusively Available at Walmart

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DYPER, Inc., a leading innovator in environmentally conscious baby care diapers, pants, and wipes, is expanding its portfolio with the launch of its new cotton-enhanced Limited Edition Smurftastic line, exclusively available at select Walmart stores and Walmart.com beginning Summer 2024.



Featuring character prints of the beloved Smurfs, DYPER Smurftastic Diapers and Training Pants are made with a cotton-enhanced cover and are remarkably soft and ultra absorbent. Each size introduces families to a new Smurf character - from Brainy Smurf and Papa Smurf to Smurfette and other members of the little blue eco-warrior squad.

“DYPER’s Limited Edition Smurftastic line was created for families in search of fun, skin-safe, cost-effective, and high-performing babycare products,” said DYPER’s newly appointed Chief Executive Officer, Giusy Buonfantino. “These new diapers and training pants are cotton-enhanced, which makes them incredibly soft on baby’s skin, in addition to being ultra absorbent."

Clinically tested by DermaTest® and awarded their highest 5-star rating by dermatologists, DYPER’s Limited Edition Smurftastic Diapers and Training Pants offer superior quality and skin-friendliness while also being made without lotions, parabens, fragrances, chlorine, latex, alcohol, TBT, parabens, and phthalates. They are hypoallergenic and unscented, making them incredibly gentle on baby’s delicate skin.

Just as the Smurfs teach, every contribution to the sustainment of the planet matters - no matter how big or how small. With each purchase of Limited Edition Smurftastic Diapers, Training Pants and Swim Pants, DYPER will contribute to the recovery of plastic from the ocean, verified by rePurpose Global.

“We see the DYPER Smurftastic line as a more affordable entry point for parents who may also be considering more eco-conscious products for their families,” added Buonfantino. “DYPER is relentlessly focused on making our world a better, happier, and safer place for children to grow up in. Partnering with the Smurfs - whose deep commitment to protecting the oceans - echoes our own desire to keep Earth clean and blue.”

DYPER also co-curated an environmental educational curriculum with rePurpose Global to empower families to enjoy and preserve nature through informative articles and engaging family-friendly activities that foster an appreciation for the outdoors, hosted on DYPER.com and through the DYPER mobile app.

DYPER Smurftastic Training Pants are available in Size 2T/3T - Size 4T/5T, while Smurftastic Diapers are available in Size N - Size 6. DYPER Smurftastic Wipes are available in a 6-pack (504 wipes). Each item retails for $17.97 and are exclusively available at select Walmart stores nationwide. DYPER Smurftastic Swim Pants are available in Size Small - Large and retail for $9.97 at Walmart.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Alex Vailas

alexandra@dyper.com

Ida Yenney

idayenney@gmail.com

About DYPER™

DYPER is the environmentally conscious baby care brand that cares for your baby and their planet. The company is proudly B Corp Certified in which the highest standards of independently verified performance, accountability, environmental stewardship, and transparency are met. DYPER’s products, including diapers, training pants, wipes and additional baby care items, are designed to prioritize plant-based ingredients and are made without harmful chemicals. The brand is available on the DYPER website and on Walmart.com, Amazon.com, and Target.com. Learn more at DYPER.com.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3771ebee-e041-4f3f-b379-d2a1125a2911

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eff231ec-3291-4fca-9173-e52c19cd38b4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a8308f8f-893f-45a4-aae5-3202a28298e2