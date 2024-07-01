NeuroStar® Launches Better Me Provider Program Nationwide

MALVERN, Pa., July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from neurohealth disorders, announced the national launch of the Better Me Provider (BMP) program, pioneering new standards in patient care and responsiveness to improve treatment accessibility within the mental health industry. The providers participating in the program are committed to rigorous standards, developed in collaboration with a network of TMS medical experts.



“The Better Me Provider Program is an approach that considers the entire patient journey, providing an optimal experience to get the help they need faster,” stated Keith J. Sullivan, President and CEO of Neuronetics, Inc. “We are excited for more NeuroStar providers to participate in the program and continue to make our life-changing treatment more accessible to the 29 million people suffering from MDD, OCD, and anxious depression.”

During the pilot phase, the BMP program demonstrated remarkable success by significantly enhancing provider efficiency and responsiveness, thus improving the experience for NeuroStar patients.

Improved response times: Participating practices raised the bar for response times, achieving up to a 6.4x improvement in 24-hour follow-ups compared to non-BMP providers.

Advanced training: Through advanced clinical training at NeuroStar University (NSU), participants learned the latest techniques for building patient awareness and treating patients with NeuroStar, allowing these attendees to treat 58% more patients on average than their non-attendee counterparts, ensuring that more patients in need receive potentially life-changing therapy.

Swiftly addressed interested patients: The program also significantly accelerated patient engagement, reducing the time from initial interest to motor threshold (MT) determination fivefold compared to the previous year. This led to 3.6x more MT determinations, which has the potential to transform more patients' lives.



“Being part of the Better Me Provider program means not only upholding proven standards but also contributing to a collective effort to address the pressing mental health challenges our society faces,” said Dr. Melissa Fickey, Founder of Embracing Life Wellness Center.

The BMP program, a comprehensive commercial initiative, is nationally available today where NeuroStar Practice Development Managers will continue to collaborate with NeuroStar practices to help them meet the qualifying criteria and enroll in the program. There are currently 300 active sites in the program, with over 125 more committed to adhering to the standards in anticipation of the national rollout in July. For more information about NeuroStar TMS Therapy, please visit www.neurostar.com.

About the NeuroStar Better Me Provider Program

Better Me Provider Program is a comprehensive commercial initiative to support practices committed to rigorous standards, developed in collaboration with a network of TMS medical experts. The Better Me Providers are practices committed to meeting the following patient care and responsiveness standards, developed in collaboration with medical experts: performing TMS therapy exclusively with NeuroStar, attending NeuroStar University; ensuring prompt response times by a dedicated NeuroStar coordinator; advising patients about the benefits of a full course of NeuroStar treatment; and optimizing websites and social media content to educate patients.

This material is for informational purposes only and is not intended to constitute clinical advice. Neuronetics, Inc. is not a medical provider, does not provide medical or clinical advice, and does not recommend or endorse any medical provider or specific health care service through the Better Me Provider Program. This material is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. If you are having an emergency, please call 911, or if you are having a mental health emergency, please call 988 or 800-273-8255. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health care provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition or treatment and before undertaking a new health care regimen, and never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of this content.

Clinical evidence demonstrates superior outcomes for patients who complete a course of NeuroStar therapy compared to those who do not complete treatment. However, the actual number of sessions performed is subject to the medical judgment of the prescribing provider. The number of treatment sessions performed is not a selection criterion for entry into the Better Me Provider Program and will not be used as a basis to remove a provider from the Better Me Provider Program.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc. believes that mental health is as important as physical health. As a global leader in neuroscience, Neuronetics is redefining patient and physician expectations with its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health. NeuroStar is a non-drug, noninvasive treatment that can improve the quality of life for people suffering from neurohealth conditions when traditional medication hasn’t helped. NeuroStar is indicated for the treatment of depressive episodes and for decreasing anxiety symptoms for those who may exhibit comorbid anxiety symptoms in adult patients suffering from MDD and who failed to achieve satisfactory improvement from previous antidepressant medication treatment in the current episode. It is also FDA-cleared as an adjunct for adults with obsessive-compulsive disorder and for adolescent patients aged 15-21 with MDD. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy is the leading TMS treatment for MDD in adults with over 6.4 million treatments delivered. Neuronetics is committed to transforming lives by offering an exceptional treatment that produces extraordinary results. For safety and prescribing information, visit www.neurostar.com.

