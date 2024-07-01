LightSolver Selected by Airbus and BMW Group as a Finalist in Quantum Computing Challenge

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LightSolver , creator of a new laser-based computing paradigm, today announced its selection as a finalist for the Airbus and BMW Group Quantum Computing Challenge (ABQCC). The challenge seeks to accelerate progress in leveraging quantum and quantum-inspired technologies for industrial applications.



Out of 100 detailed proposals, LightSolver is one of 15 finalists representing companies, universities, and research and technology organizations around the world. Finalists will implement and demonstrate their innovative solutions by applying datasets from Airbus and BMW Group.

In Phase I of the challenge, technology companies were invited to identify and submit new approaches for addressing real-world mobility problems. Finalists selected for Phase II will get to put their approaches to the test, solving four use cases focused on sustainability, safety, automated driving, and logistics.

LightSolver will use its laser-based computing system, which harnesses the unique properties of light to provide high-performance computing power capable of solving complex computational problems. Mimicking some quantum effects, the system scans multiple possibilities at once. Processing in parallel, it overcomes the performance barriers of electronics to execute mathematical operations at unprecedented speed, challenging its quantum and supercomputer counterparts.

“Enterprises are increasingly seeking new and innovative solutions to solve complex problems and optimize their business operations,” said LightSolver CEO and co-founder Ruti Ben-Shlomi , Ph.D. “We commend Airbus and BMW for encouraging innovators to develop new approaches to overcome the limitations of today’s computing methods. We have great confidence in the potential of laser-based technology and are excited to demonstrate its ability to solve real-world optimization problems today.”

About LightSolver

About LightSolver

LightSolver has successfully harnessed the unique physical properties of light to develop the first pure laser-based processing unit (LPU), an innovative computing method that is poised to outpace and outperform quantum and supercomputers. It utilizes all-optical coupled lasers that require no electronics to compute, enabling it to be as small as a traditional desktop computer while offering unrivaled scalability, low power requirements, and room temperature operation. Dr. Ruti Ben-Shlomi and Dr. Chene Tradonsky , physicists from the world-renowned Weizmann Institute, founded the company in 2020. More than 2/3 of the team are math and physics PhDs. LightSolver has secured investment from TAL Ventures, Entree Capital, IBI Tech Fund, and Angular Ventures.