At 10.6% CAGR, Mental Health Screening Market Size Envisaged To Reach USD 5.8 billion by 2034: Prophecy Market Insights

Covina, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the recent research study, the global mental health screening market size and share was valued at USD 2.3 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 5.8 Billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 10.6%.

Mental Health Screening Market Report Overview

A mental health screening is a standard set of questions that a person responds to assist a health care practitioner in identifying indicators of a mental disorder. The questions allow the clinician to understand a patient's emotions, thinking, behavior, and memory. Mental health tests provide early detection and intervention, thereby bridging the gap. We've discovered that early detection and treatment leads to better results. Early therapy can also reduce long-term disability and save years of suffering.

Mental health screening is a crucial process that helps identify potential signs of mental health disorders using standardized instruments, questionnaires, or interviews. It helps prevent chronic conditions from worsening and allows for prompt intervention and treatment. Screenings are conducted in various settings, such as community centers, schools, workplaces, and primary care clinics. The market for mental health screenings is driven by the growing recognition of the need for early intervention and the destigmatization of mental health issues. However, the stigma associated with screening and the shortage of skilled mental health experts limit its potential growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The mental health screening market is characterized by rapid growth, technological innovation, and fierce competition. Companies are expanding their global presence, focusing on sustainability, and diversifying their service offerings to stay competitive.

Some of the Key Market Players:

Quartet

Sondermind

Kintsugi Mindful Wellness, Inc

Modern Life, Inc.

Sonde Health, Inc.

Fitbit

Canary Speech, Inc.

Ellipsis Health, Inc.

Proem Behavioral Health

Adaptive Testing Technologies

Aiberry

Thymia Limited

Clarigent Corporation

Riverside Community Care

FuturesThrive

Headspace Inc.

Analyst View:

The market is expected to grow due to rising awareness of mental health issues, the adoption of AI-based tools, and the increasing prevalence of mental disorders. North America is expected to dominate the global market, while Asia Pacific is expected to experience rapid growth due to the expanding depression screening industry and technological advancements. However, challenges include stigma, insufficient awareness, and data privacy concerns. The COVID-19 pandemic has mixed effects, but analysts remain optimistic about the future of the market.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Increased incidence of mental disorders

The mental health screening market is experiencing growth due to the rising prevalence of mental disorders like depression, anxiety, and substance abuse. About one in five people suffer from these issues, influenced by hereditary, stress-related, and neurochemical factors. The US has a high prevalence of mental health issues, prompting community health centers and primary care offices to incorporate mental health screening to promote early intervention and reduce stigma. The Indian market is also expected to grow due to the increasing prevalence of severe mental illnesses, including eating disorders, anxiety, bipolar illnesses, and psychotic disorders.

Increasing emphasis on remote monitoring

The mental health screening market is experiencing significant growth due to technological advancements and growing awareness of mental health issues. Online tools and AI-based screenings have made remote screening more accessible and efficient. The integration of these tools with wearable technologies and social media is expected to further increase adoption. The COVID-19 pandemic has bolstered telemedicine and remote patient monitoring, promoting virtual patient assessment and advanced technology. The consumer segment has become a significant aspect of the industry, prompting device manufacturers to adapt their designs and marketing strategies. Online platforms are expected to register the highest growth rate in the mental health screening market.

Market Trends:

Technological innovations

Technological innovations are revolutionizing the mental health screening market, making it more accessible, precise, and efficient. Deep learning algorithms are being trained on extensive datasets, enabling the detection of early signs of mental health conditions like depression or anxiety. Wearable technologies and passive monitoring are being used for real-time mental state analysis, with advanced algorithms predicting mood episodes accurately. Online screening tools are making mental health assessments more accessible, allowing users to log emotional states, activities, and triggers in real-time. Virtual reality and gamification are being used for mental health screening and treatment, integrating educational content with interactive gaming elements. However, challenges remain around data privacy, integration with healthcare systems, and the need for clinical validation of some solutions.

Segmentation:

Mental Health Screening Market is segmented based on indication, technology, demography, and region.

Indication Insights

Depression is the most common mental health condition, affecting millions worldwide. Screening tools can identify symptoms like chronic depressed mood, loss of interest, weight changes, sleep disturbances, and suicidal thoughts. Bipolar disorder involves sharp mood fluctuations between depression and mania, requiring accelerated cognitive processes and altered sleep cycles. Schizophrenia, characterized by chaotic thought patterns and hallucinations, requires a focus on recognizing specific signs. ADHD symptoms, including impulsivity and hyperactivity, can be evaluated. Alzheimer's, a neurological illness, progresses over time, impairing thinking, memory, and behavior. Dementia, a cognitive decline, can be distinguished from other types and identified early.

Technology Insights

mHealth offers self-administered depression screening through mobile apps but may have lower accuracy and depth. Remote platforms offer a wider selection of screening tools and better communication between mental health providers. Telehealth uses video conferencing for in-person communication with medical experts, providing more personalized contact and instruction. These approaches offer accessibility, convenience, and a more comprehensive approach to mental health screening.

Demography Insights

This section discusses the use of screening instruments for mental health issues in children and adolescents, adults aged 19-64, and seniors aged 65 and above. These instruments detect symptoms in children and teens, address unique difficulties in adults, and address the increasing prevalence of dementia, anxiety, and depression in seniors due to aging.

Mental Health Screening Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market value in 2024 USD 2.3 billion in 2024 Market value in 2034 USD 5.8 Billion by 2034 CAGR 10.6% from 2024 – 2034 Base year 2023 Historical data 2019-2022 Forecast period 2024-2034

Recent Development:

In June 2024, Fischer announced the collaboration of DigiHealth with RiteMED Philippines. DigiHealth is a disruptive digital healthcare technology provider that aims to revolutionize primary healthcare by making it advanced, affordable, and accessible to all. The Company recently signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with RiteMED Philippines, Inc. (RiteMED), a leading player in generic medicine in the Philippines, in support of the nation's Universal Health Care (UHC) program.

In March 2024, Sonde Health's mental fitness vocal biomarker (MFVB) platform was shown in a new study to identify those who exhibit higher mental health symptoms accurately. A statistically significant link was found in the four-week cohort research between the outcomes of the M3 Checklist, a clinically recognized mental health evaluation, and voice-based identification of increasing or decreased mental health risk. The study, which was published in the peer-reviewed journal Frontiers in Psychiatry, emphasizes how vocal biomarkers and Sonde's technology, in particular, can offer objective data that can enhance clinical care and enhance self-monitoring for illnesses like anxiety, depression, and conditions linked to stress and trauma.

Regional Insights

North America: North America is expected to account for an important portion of the mental health screening market due to the region's high level of awareness of mental health concerns, favorable reimbursement regulations, and the concentration of large market participants. The availability of cutting-edge screening technologies, an aging population, and the growing usage of telehealth services have resulted in the United States becoming North America's largest market.

Asia Pacific: The market for mental health screenings is predicted to grow fast in this region as healthcare facilities improve, public awareness of mental health concerns grows, and mental health problems become more prevalent. The market is expected to expand rapidly in countries like as China, India, and Japan due to an aging population, increased disposable incomes, and the adoption of cutting-edge screening technologies.

Browse Detail Report on "Mental Health Screening Market Size, Share, By Indication (Depression, Bipolar, Schizophrenia, ADHD, Alzheimer, and Dementia), By Technology (mHealth, Remote Platform, and Telehealth), By Demography (Children & Adolescents (Age 0–18 Years), Adults (Age 19–64), and Seniors (Age 65 and above)), By Application (Cognitive and Behavioral) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2034" with complete TOC @ https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/mental-health-screening-market-5340

