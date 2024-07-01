Smokey Bones Hosts Giveback Day to Support the Robert Irvine Foundation on July 3

15% of Proceeds to Support Foundation, Plus, Active and Retired Military Personnel Enjoy 20% Off

Plantation, Fla., July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smokey Bones , owned by FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., continues to join forces with the Robert Irvine Foundation to support our military heroes. On Wednesday, July 3, 2024, the “Masters of Meat” will host a day of giving to support the Robert Irvine Foundation by donating 15% of proceeds from restaurant purchases. This initiative furthers Smokey Bones’ partnership and commitment to the Robert Irvine Foundation and its mission of providing programs and support for military personnel, veterans, first responders, and their families.

This special Fourth of July season event follows Smokey Bones’ recently launched collaboration menu with Robert Irvine, which featured limited-time dishes. As a result of the partnership, over $100,000 was raised for the Robert Irvine Foundation. To further the cause, FAT Brands’ FAT Brands Foundation also donated.

“We are incredibly proud of our partnership with the Robert Irvine Foundation, and honored to support such a meaningful cause,” said Cole Robillard, Chief Marketing Officer at Smokey Bones. “As we head into the patriotic holiday weekend, we wanted to take an opportunity to celebrate our nation’s heroes and invite our guests to help us give back to this important community. Supporting the military has always been close to our hearts and we are thrilled to advance our lasting partnership with Robert Irvine, a passionate Smokey Bones fan, and his Foundation.”

“We’re incredibly grateful to Smokey Bones and all of their incredible guests who continue to support the Robert Irvine Foundation,” said Chef Robert Irvine . “Your generosity has transformed the lives of countless heroes and their families, helping them achieve their full potential.”

The July 3 giveback day will be valid for dine-in guests who mention the Robert Irvine Foundation upon dining at all Smokey Bones locations.

Additionally, as part of Smokey Bones’ ongoing commitment to the military and veteran community, active and retired military personnel always receive 20% off their meal when they dine-in. This promotion cannot be combined with any other offer.

For more information, visit www.SmokeyBones.com . To learn more about the Robert Irvine Foundation and how to donate, visit https://robertirvinefoundation.org .

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com .

About Smokey Bones

The ‘Masters of Meat,’ Smokey Bones is a full-service restaurant delivering great barbecue, award-winning ribs, crave-worthy cocktails and memorable moments in 60 locations across 16 states. Smokey Bones serves lunch, dinner, and late night every day. Smokey Bones also has a full bar featuring a variety of bourbons and whiskeys; a selection of domestic, import and local craft beers; and signature, handcrafted cocktails. Smokey Bones offers a 20 percent discount to active duty and veterans with ID.

About the Robert Irvine Foundation

The Robert Irvine Foundation was established by chef, entrepreneur and TV personality Robert Irvine. The Robert Irvine Foundation supports and strengthens the physical and mental well-being of our service members, veterans, first responders, and their families. They provide these heroes with life-changing opportunities that unlock the potential in their personal and professional lives through food, wellness, community, and financial support. For more information, please visit: www.robertirvinefoundation.org .

