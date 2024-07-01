Cyprus Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Industry Report 2024, Featuring Cyta, PrimeTel, Multichoice, Cablenet, Cytamobile-Vodafone, Epic (MTN Cyprus) and Kibris Telecom

Dublin, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cyprus Telecoms Market Report - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The mobile market in Cyprus is served by four mobile network operators, including Cablenet which initially offered services as an MVNO before becoming an MNO in its own right. Cyta has offered mobile services under the Cytamobile-Vodafone brand since 2004 following a partner agreement with Vodafone Group, while Epic was acquired by Monaco Telecom in mid-2018. In mid-2021 Monaco agreed to sell its entire passive infrastructure in Cyprus. The number of mobile subscribers fell in 2020, largely the result of subscribers scaling back on multiple SIM cards as an economic measure.



The broadband market continues to develop steadily, providing the country with one of the highest broadband penetration rates in the region. DSL remains the dominant access platform, accounting for about two-thirds of fixed broadband connections. Cablenet is engaged in investment projects which will see its network pass about 80% of premises. Although fibre infrastructure in Cyprus is minimal, in common with other markets in the region there are efforts underway (supported by the government and regulator) to extend an FttP service to about 200,000 premises. As a result, the number of DSL subscribers is set to fall steadily in coming years as customers are migrated to the fibre platform.



This report introduces the key aspects of Cyprus's telecoms market, outlining the regulatory environment and providing updated operational and financial data on the major operators. The report also reviews the mobile voice and data segments, also covering regulatory and technology developments. In addition, the report assesses the broadband and e-commerce markets.



Key Developments:

PCCW Global completes the 3,200km Mediterranean section of the PEACE cable project, with connections at Cyprus and Malta;

Cyta fast tracks fibre rollout plan to the end of 2023, claims full population coverage with 5G, takes a stake in the East Med Corridor fibre cable project linking Europe with Asia;

Regulator concludes multi-spectrum auction for 5G, issues licenses;

Monaco Telecom sells passive infrastructure in Cyprus with lease-back arrangement;

Cyta upgrades transmission capacity on the TE-North Cable System to 500Gb/s;

Companies Featured

Cyta

PrimeTel

Multichoice

Cablenet

Cytamobile-Vodafone

Epic (MTN Cyprus)

Kibris Telecom

Key Topics Covered:

Key statistics

Regional Europe Market Comparison

Market characteristics

Market Leaders

Market Challengers

Market Emergents

TMI versus GDP

Mobile and mobile broadband penetration

Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration

Telecommunications market

Regulatory environment

Historical overview

Regulatory authority

Fixed-line developments

Telecom sector liberalisation

Privatisation

Universal Service Obligation

Interconnect

Access

Number Portability (NP)

Carrier PreSelection (CPS)

European Electronic Communications Code

Mobile network developments

Mobile Number Portability (MNP)

Second GSM licence

3G licences awarded in Northern Cyprus

Mobile Termination Rate (MTR)

2.6GHz spectrum auction

Multi-spectrum auction (900, 1800, 2100MHz)

Multi-spectrum auction (800MHz, 1470MHz, 2600MHz, 3600MHz)

5G spectrum auction - 2020

SIM card registration

Mobile market

Market analysis

Mobile statistics

Mobile data

Mobile broadband

Mobile infrastructure

5G

4G (LTE)

3G

Major mobile operators Cytamobile-Vodafone Epic Kibris Telekom PrimeTel Cablenet

MVNOs

Mobile content and applications

Fixed-line broadband market

Market analysis

Broadband statistics

Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks

Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks

Other fixed broadband services

Fixed wireless (Wi-Fi and WiMAX)

Digital economy

E-government

E-commerce

Fixed network operators Cyta Epic PrimeTel

Telecommunications infrastructure

National telecom network

International infrastructure

Submarine cable networks

Satellite networks

Appendix - Historic data

