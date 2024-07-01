Discover the $NIGELLA (Nigella) Listing on XT

SINGAPORE, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XT, the world's first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of NIGELLA (Nigella) on its platform in the Innovation Zone (Web 3.0) and the NIGELLA/USDT trading pair started from 08:00 on 2024-06-28 (UTC).







About NIGELLA

NIGELLA is the native digital asset of the Nigella layer-1 blockchain with a total supply of 188 million coins. NIGELLA represents a significant leap forward in the blockchain ecosystem. Designed to operate on the Nigella Chain, NIGELLA leverages the power of the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) to provide a versatile and secure platform for transactions. By utilizing blockchain technology, NIGELLA ensures that each transaction is both transparent and secure, eliminating the need for intermediaries and reducing the risk of fraud.

The token itself, $NIGELLA, has been carefully crafted to meet the needs of a diverse range of users. With a total supply of 188 million $NIGELLA, only 25% of these tokens will be available for sale, while the remaining 75% will remain locked up. This strategic decision aims to create scarcity and drive value, making $NIGELLA an attractive investment opportunity. NIGELLA also supports various applications within its ecosystem, including payments, staking, and swaps, enhancing its utility and adoption potential.

Albin Warin , CEO of XT , shared his thoughts on the NIGELLA token listing, highlighting its potential impact on the blockchain industry. "We are thrilled to welcome NIGELLA to our platform," Warin stated. "The innovative approach of the Nigella project, with its robust ecosystem and commitment to integrating blockchain technology into everyday life, aligns perfectly with our vision at XT. This listing not only enhances the accessibility of $NIGELLA but also supports the growth and adoption of pioneering blockchain solutions."

About the Nigella Project

The Nigella project represents a groundbreaking initiative in the blockchain world, aiming to seamlessly integrate blockchain technology into everyday life. Developed by a team of experienced professionals with a strong background in software and industry, Nigella is designed to be a next-generation blockchain network that stands out for its innovation and versatility. The project encompasses a wide range of products and services, all built on the Nigella Chain, which utilizes EVM infrastructure to ensure compatibility with other major blockchain networks like Ethereum and BNB Chain.

Nigella Chain is more than just a blockchain network; it is a comprehensive ecosystem that includes various projects aimed at enhancing the user experience and expanding the utility of blockchain technology. Some of the key projects within the Nigella ecosystem include Nigella Pay, Nigella Wallet, Nigella Stake, Nigella Swap, and Nigella Shop. Each of these projects serves a specific purpose, from providing secure payment methods and digital wallets to enabling staking and token swaps. Additionally, Nigella Chain supports the development of custom crypto contracts, making it a valuable platform for developers and entrepreneurs looking to create unique blockchain solutions.

By making $NIGELLA available on a reputable exchange, Nigella aims to reach a global audience and foster a vibrant community of users and developers. The project's roadmap includes ambitious plans for the future, such as expanding international payment networks, launching sustainability initiatives, and forming strategic partnerships with major brands. As Nigella continues to grow and evolve, it is poised to become a leading force in the blockchain industry, driving innovation and transforming how we interact with digital assets.

