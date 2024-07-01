Global Retailer Ethics and Attitudes Towards the Environment Trends Report 2024 Featuring Aldi, Amazon, Boohoo, Carrefour, Coach, Co-op, Dm-drogerie markt, M&S, Ocado, Sainsbury's, Target, Tesco, Zara

Dublin, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Shopping Trends: Retailer Ethics and Attitudes Towards the Environment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides in-depth analysis of the latest trends in sustainability and ethics in global shopping, covering the consumer insights concerning adopting sustainable shopping practices, such as using refill stations and circularity.

Key Findings

Retailers embrace refill stations as environmental concern among consumers grows

Consumers seek to save money amid inflationary pressures through secondhand purchases

Transparency in supply chain operations is helping retailers to attract consumers

Scope

Nearly two thirds of consumers avoid purchasing from fast-fashion brands due to concerns about unethical production practices.

Consumers in China exhibit the strongest inclination towards using refill stations compared to other countries.

Nearly three quarters of consumers purchase clothing, footwear and accessories secondhand to cost-save.

Reasons to Buy

Discover how social and environmental consciousness is impacting shopping habits and consumer demand.

Uncover how consumers across six global countries view sustainability and how consumer behavior differs in relation to ethics across the globe.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Key Trends Within Retailer Ethics and Attitudes Towards the Environment

Consumer Insights

Methodology & Contacts

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Aldi

Amazon

Boohoo

Carrefour

Coach

Co-op

Dm-drogerie markt

M&S

Ocado

Sainsbury's

Target

Tesco

Zara

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i14sej

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.