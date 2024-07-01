Attack Surface Management Market is anticipated to reach USD 8.38 billion at a CAGR of 31.2% CAGR From 2024 to 2032- Report by Polaris Market Research (PMR)

New York, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Explanation:

The Global Attack Surface Management Market was valued at USD 0.74 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to generate an estimated revenue of USD 8.38 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 31.2% from 2024 to 2032.

Attack surface management is the ongoing observation ref, element, and curtailment of all security probabilities within an organization's attack surface. The conclusive aim of ASM is to maintain the attack surface slightest to decreasing the aggregate of alternatives hackers possess to rupture the framework perimeter. The rapidly rising demand for attack surface management market is attributed to it including known assets which entail specified and handled advantages such as servers, corporate websites, and relativity operating on them.

Attack surface management market growth can be attributed to energetic steps such as asset realization and categorization, helping in obtaining a thorough perspective of complete attack surface permitting for earmarked probability evaluation and productive issuance of resources for refined endeavors. The software for handling attack surfaces uses contemporary details on investigated probabilities rendering the procedure of determining problems effortlessly and speedily. Productive workflows sanction users to observe the progression and determine the precise moment when the rehabilitation is over.

Fundamental Stats from the Report

Key Findings from the Report

The market for attack surface management is expanding because it is productively dependent on alliances among multidisciplinary teams involving IT, safety, and advancement to sanction speedy feedback on surfacing menaces and altering assault systems.

The market is primarily segmented by offering, organization size, deployment mode end-user, and region.

North America dominated the market with the largest attack surface management market share.

Market Key Players

BitSight

Bugcrowd

Cisco

CrowdStrike

Cognito

Google Cloud

IBM

Microsoft

Palo Alto Networks

Important Market Developments

Growth Drivers:

Growing consciousness amidst players covering the globe in the context of provocations encountered by attack surface management, thus combining committed potential for IoT benefit detection and susceptibility gauging, can be done extensively. It concentrates on generating robust apparatus that can productively recognize, estimate, and manage the safety of IoT gadgets within a firm’s digital habitat.

The advancements made in AI and ML have pushed the advancement of attack surface management, causing the initiation of conjecturing analysis, anomaly discernment, and mechanized retaliation measures. These progressions permit security parties to overstep reactive steps and can envisage probable menaces.

Trends:

The forecast period will witness a sizeable growth in the attack surface management market demand due to the establishment of External Attack Surface Management (EASM). This contemporary technology is intended to focus on the susceptibilities and menaces linked with a firm's outward or internet-overlooking IT assets, also referred to as digital attack surface.

Challenges:

Contemporary firms function in multiple and associated environments, circumscribing cloud services, IoT gadgets, and intermediary applications. The intricacy aggressively augments the attack surface rendering it arduous to acquire a panoramic view of all probable susceptibilities of threats.

Regional Insights

North America: The attack surface management market in North America is expected to escalate due to the speedy increase in analyzing attack surface permits for recognition of risks and deficiencies within the framework sanctioning it to classify and confront problems productively.

Asia Pacific: The region is emerging as the fastest-growing due to increasing intake of clean energy, growing energy productivity among several consumers, and execution of lessening greenhouse gas emissions.





Segmentation Overview:

By Offering Outlook:

Solutions

Services

By Organization Size Outlook:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By Deployment Mode Outlook:

Cloud

On-Premises

By End User Outlook:

Retail & eCommerce

Government & Defense

BFSI

Energy & Utilities

Education

IT & ITeS

Others

By Region Outlook:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Australia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

