Introducing the Enhanced Malbek Klix: The Next Generation of Online Agreements

Princeton, NJ, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malbek, a leading provider of contract lifecycle management (CLM), is proud to announce the launch of new Malbek Klix capabilities featuring next-generation clickwrap agreement technology. These first-to-market capabilities will transform how online agreements are executed moving forward, offering unparalleled functionality to meet the changing needs and requirements for one-click agreements.

Stay ahead of the curve with our cutting-edge Klix API, designed to capture customized signer data and keep your customers and partners aligned with the most up-to-date terms and conditions. Seamlessly integrate this powerful tool and make the one-size-fits-all approach to static agreements for all your customers and partners a thing of the past with Malbek Klix: no more manual auditing and hands-on contract management hours to reconcile and become compliant. Malbek Klix remains best-in-class for all of those table-stakes capabilities you expect from your online clickwrap agreements but now meets today's dynamic and changing requirements – enhancing compliance, streamlining data management, and providing a frictionless buying experience that adapts to your evolving business needs.

"We at Cloud Software Group chose Malbek Klix to help us solve our specific clickwrap agreement needs for our global and fast-growing organization," says Adrienne Schaal, Director, Legal Operations at Cloud Software Group. "Cloud Software Group wants to further empower its business users with innovative technology to expedite our non-negotiable contracts and provide an uninterrupted business partner experience. We are very excited about partnering with Malbek and deploying Klix in our platform, consolidating all our contracting processes, templates and contracts under one roof."

Key Benefits of Malbek Klix:

Automate high-volume, low-complexity agreements, reducing manual effort and expediting time to revenue.

Enforce online agreements from a single unified platform to streamline operations, improve collaboration, and ensure you will not have any unexpected legal disputes.

Easy to configure agreements via a template creation wizard with boilerplates and built-in-guardrails allows for end-to-end setup in minutes.

Create seamless supplier, customer and partner experiences with an embeddable link for your website that even your marketing teams can load - no IT teams required!

Seamless data flows between Malbek and your systems to allow for the right contract at the right time to surface to your customers and partners. No more one-size-fits-all and no more manual auditing and reconciling to get compliant agreements in place across your ecosystem.

Malbek was recently named a Champion in the 2024 CLM Emotional Footprint Report from SoftwareReviews. Emotional Footprint evaluates and ranks products based on emotional response ratings. This report scores across 26 dimensions of the vendor-client relationship and product effectiveness, creating a powerful indicator of overall user feeling toward the vendor and product. This prestigious accolade underscores Malbek's commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences and innovative CLM solutions.

"We are honored to be recognized as a 2024 CLM Emotional Footprint Award Champion," says Matt Patel, COO and Co-Founder at Malbek. "This achievement reaffirms our dedication to empowering our customers with transformative CLM solutions that drive tangible business results with the highest levels of user adoption."

To learn more about Malbek’s clickwrap agreement offerings, please visit https://www.malbek.io/platform/malbek-klix.

About Malbek:

Malbek is at the forefront of the digital contracting revolution. With continuous innovation, a well-integrated solution, and the latest in AI technology across the platform, they continue to increase efficiency and help drive meaningful impact to organizations across the globe. With their customer-centric approach, it’s no wonder they have a 120% customer retention rate and 96% customer satisfaction rating. Malbek continues to make waves and disrupt traditional CLM technologies with its ease of use, robust workflows, and highly configurable platform. To learn more, visit www.malbek.io.