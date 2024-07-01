UK Partyware Market Report 2024 - Multi-Buy Discounts were the Most Utilised Promotions by Customers over the Last 12 Months

Dublin, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Retail Occasions Series: UK Partyware 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Partyware 2024 report forms part of the Retail Occasions series, and gives insight into the profile and spending habits of consumers buying partyware.

Key Highlights

Over one third of consumers are driven by price when purchasing partyware products,.

Party bags, fillers and invites are the leading category for average spend by consumers.

Multi-buy discounts were the most utilised promotions by customers over the last 12 months.

Almost 70% of consumers are willing to spend more on sustainable partyware products.

Reasons to Buy

Understand which occasions consumers are purchasing partyware for, including average spend on partyware categories.

Discover the key selection criteria which drives consumers' partyware purchases.

Find out which promotions and discounts can be most appealing and used by consumers for their partyware purchases.

Understand which key demographics are purchasing partyware items, by category.

Key Topics Covered:

Buying dynamics

Occasions

Retailer selection

Retailers used

Discounts & promotions

Product materials

Spending

Buying dynamics, by category

Buying dynamics, by channel

Partyware statements

Methodology

Technical details: consumer survey work

Company Coverage:

Tesco

ASDA

Amazon

Poundland

Sainsbury's

B&M

Card Factory

Home Bargains

Aldi

Lidl

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/femfwm

