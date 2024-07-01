Generic Drugs Market Report 2024-2034: Patent Expiration of Blockbuster Drugs in this Decade and Growth of Biologics and Biosimilars Fueling Opportunities

Dublin, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generic Drugs Market Report 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Overall world revenue for Generic Drugs Market, 2024 to 2034 in terms of value the market will surpass US$450.0 billion in 2024, the work calculates. The publisher predicts strong revenue growth through to 2034





Rising Geriatric Population and Cost Affordability of Generic Drugs Projected to Boost Industry Growth



The generic drugs market is expected to be significantly driven by key factors such as the rising geriatric population and the cost affordability and effectiveness of generic medications. As the global demographic structure shifts towards an aging population, the prevalence of chronic diseases increases, necessitating long-term treatments. Generic drugs, known for their therapeutic equivalence to brand-name counterparts and cost-effectiveness, emerge as crucial solutions to meet the healthcare needs of the elderly.

The affordability of generic drugs aligns with the economic constraints often faced by seniors, fostering widespread adoption. Governments and healthcare systems, recognizing the financial advantages and accessibility benefits of generic drugs, are likely to support policies and initiatives that further propel market growth. The combination of a growing elderly population seeking affordable treatments and the proven effectiveness of generic drugs positions this market to play a pivotal role in addressing healthcare challenges and ensuring broader access to essential medications.



Adverse Effects Associated with Drugs Likely to Challenge Market Growth



Adverse effects associated with drugs are anticipated to pose a substantial challenge for the generic drugs market. While generic medications aim to replicate the therapeutic effects of their brand-name counterparts, the one-size-fits-all approach may not adequately address individual variations in patient response.

This lack of individualized formulations raises concerns about potential adverse reactions, as patients may experience side effects or inadequate therapeutic responses. Variability in bioavailability among generic drugs further complicates the scenario, potentially leading to variations in drug concentration levels and subsequent adverse effects. Moreover, differences in inactive ingredients between generic and brand-name drugs may impact tolerability, especially for individuals with allergies or sensitivities, creating a need for standardized formulations.

The limited post-market surveillance for generic drugs compared to brand-name counterparts raises challenges in timely identification and management of adverse effects, impacting consumer confidence. Addressing these adverse effects associated with generic drugs requires enhanced regulatory measures, rigorous quality control, and a focus on individualized medicine to ensure the sustained growth and success of the generic drugs market.



What Questions Should You Ask before Buying a Market Research Report?

How is the generic drugs market evolving?

What is driving and restraining the generic drugs market?

How will each generic drugs submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2034?

How will the market shares for each generic drugs submarket develop from 2024 to 2034?

What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2024 to 2034?

Will leading generic drugs markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2034 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2034?

Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

How will the industry evolve during the period between 2024 and 2034? What are the implications of generic drugs projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?

Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the generic drugs market?

Where is the generic drugs market heading and how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?

What are the best investment options for new product and service lines?

What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path and C-suite?

Market Dynamics

Market Driving Factors

Cost Affordability and Effectiveness of Generic Drugs

Strategic Partnerships among Generic Drugs Manufacturers

Rise in Geriatric Population

Rise in Chronic Disorders

Rising Government Initiative to Promote Generic Drugs

Market Restraining Factors

Stringent Government Regulations

Brand Loyalty

Intellectual Property Lawsuits and Patent Disputes

Adverse Effects Associated with the Drugs

Market Opportunities

Patent Expiration of Blockbuster Drugs in this Decade

Growth of Biologics and Biosimilars

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

PEST Analysis

Leading companies and the potential for market growth

Alkem Laboratories Ltd.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC

Aurobindo Pharma

Biocon

Cipla Inc.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Endo International plc

Lupin

Novartis AG

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Viatris Inc.

Segments Covered in the Report

Type

Simple Generics

Specialty Generics

Biosimilars

Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

Topical

Others

Indication

Central Nervous System (CNS)

Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Gastrointestinal Diseases

Musculoskeletal Diseases

Others

Drug Class

Antibiotics

Antihistamines

Analgesics

Antihypertensive

Antidiabetic

Antipyretic

Others

Prescription Type

Prescription Generics

Over-the-Counter (OTC) Generics

Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Others

