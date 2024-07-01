Baltic Horizon Fund publishes its 2023 Annual ESG report

Baltic Horizon Fund today announces the release of its fifth annual ESG report.

Tarmo Karotam, Fund Manager for Baltic Horizon Fund, commented:

“We are very pleased to present our new ESG report covering the fund’s operations for 2023. Environmental, social, and governance considerations are increasingly important for real estate investors, and at Baltic Horizon, we have made it a key priority to provide investors, analysts, and tenants with up to date information about the fund’s approach and performance on ESG criteria.

In 2023, we are especially proud of the BREEAM certification that we have obtained for the entire portfolio of retail assets.

We are also very pleased that we have maintained the 4-stars evaluation in the annual GRESB assessment.

A key focus area for the fund is to increase energy efficiency and use renewable energy in our properties. We are happy to report that in 2023, renewable electricity covered 91 % of the portfolio electricity. Additionally, the fund has signed private purchase agreements with solar parks which will become effective in 2024.

In 2023, we have used Carbon Risk Real Estate Monitor (CRREM) to monitor the performance and carbon risk factors of all our assets and to analyze against the CRREM pathway which is aligned with the Paris Climate Goals.

Baltic Horizon’s ESG journey continues and in 2024, we will have a particular focus on achieving 100% green lease coverage and on utilizing renewable energy solutions in our properties when possible. We look forward to communicating new milestones in 2024 and beyond.”

The full ESG report 2023 in English is attached and is also available on the Fund’s website: https://www.baltichorizon.com/esg/.

The Estonian translation of the report will be made available on the website by 16 July 2024: https://www.baltichorizon.com/et/esg/.

Baltic Horizon Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS. Both the Fund and the Management Company are supervised by the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority.

