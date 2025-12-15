Baltic Horizon Fund publishes its NAV for November 2025

The net asset value (NAV) per unit of the Baltic Horizon Fund (the Fund) decreased to EUR 0.5446 at the end of November 2025 (0.6783 as of 31 October 2025). The month-end total net asset value of the Fund was EUR 78.2 million (EUR 97.4 million as of 31 October 2025). The EPRA NRV as of 30 November 2025 stood at EUR 0.5851 per unit.

At the end of November 2025, new portfolio valuations were conducted by the independent real estate appraisers. As of 30 November 2025, the fair value of the Baltic Horizon Fund portfolio decreased to EUR 208.7 million (31 December 2024: 224.5 million excluding the disposed Meraki property). Compared to the previous valuations, the change in portfolio value was mainly driven by the changes in discount rates and exit yields, as well as changes in foreseeable occupancies and projected investments into tenant fit-outs. The summary of property valuations will be published on the Fund`s webpage. More information will be provided in the quarterly report.

In November 2025, the Fund generated the consolidated net rental income of EUR 1.0 million (EUR 1.0 million in October 2025).

At the end of November 2025, the Fund’s consolidated cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 5.7 million (31 October 2025: EUR 6.0 million) of which EUR 4.3 million is restricted for use specified under credit agreements. As of 30 November 2025, the total consolidated assets of the Fund were EUR 217.2 million (31 October 2025: EUR 238.0 million).

