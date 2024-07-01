LOS ANGELES AREA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE AND CENTRAL CITY ASSOCIATION ISSUE A STATEMENT ON SCOTUS DECISION ON CITY OF GRANTS PASS V. JOHNSON

LOS ANGELES, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce and Central City Association (CCA) issued the following statement on the Supreme Court’s decision on City of Grants Pass v. Johnson.



“Building more housing will always be the most impactful tool as we look to address homelessness, but today’s ruling provides another tool that local jurisdictions can avail themselves of. The scale of this problem is such that we need to use all resources at our disposal and CCA remains committed to solving this issue which is most deeply concentrated in the heart of our city,” stated Nella McOsker, President & CEO, Central City Association of Los Angeles.

“We are pleased with the Court’s decision to provide cities with the ability to enforce laws in the interest of public health and safety. Local governments now have one more mechanism to address homelessness. The Chamber remains committed to effectively addressing this issue which effects so many in our community,” stated Maria S. Salinas, President & CEO, Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce.

Earlier this year, the organizations issued a joint amicus brief in support of the City of Grants Pass position.

About The Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce:

The Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce represents the interests of a broad spectrum of organizations across the private, non-profit, academic, and public sectors, including the business community, job creators, and innovators in the Los Angeles region. Our mission is to design and advance opportunities and solutions for a thriving regional economy that is inclusive and globally competitive. As the oldest and largest business association in the region, the Chamber has a long-standing history of convening business leaders, communities, and policy makers to promote a vibrant economy. For more information visit www.lachamber.com

About CCA:

Central City Association (CCA) is the premier advocacy organization in the Los Angeles region and leading visionary on the future of Downtown. Through advocacy, influence and engagement, CCA enhances Downtown’s vibrancy and increases opportunity in the region. For 100 years, CCA has produced meaningful results for its members, Downtown and the greater Los Angeles area. It represents a coalition of businesses, nonprofit organizations and institutions in Los Angeles County. For more information, please visit www.ccala.org.

