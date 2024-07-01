Global Digital X-Ray Equipment Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.2% over the Forecast Period (2024 – 2034): A Report by The Niche Research

Wilmington, Delaware, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global digital X-ray equipment market has experienced substantial growth in recent years, driven by advancements in technology, increasing healthcare expenditure, and the shift towards digitalization in medical imaging. Digital X-ray systems offer several advantages over traditional film-based systems, including faster image acquisition, improved image quality, and enhanced workflow efficiency. These systems are integral to various medical applications, from routine diagnostics to complex procedures, thereby contributing significantly to healthcare delivery worldwide.

Global Digital X-Ray Equipment Market: Key Datapoints





Market Value in 2023



US$ 6.9 Bn







Market Value Forecast by 2034



US$ 10.8 Bn







Growth Rate







4.2%



Historical Data







2016 – 2022



Base Year







2023



Forecast Data







2024 - 2034

Visit our Homepage

Several trends are shaping the digital X-ray equipment market. One prominent trend is the rising adoption of portable and mobile X-ray systems. These systems enable healthcare providers to conduct imaging procedures at the point of care, enhancing patient convenience and reducing turnaround times for diagnosis. Another trend is the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms into digital X-ray systems. AI-powered software aids in image interpretation, automates workflow processes, and improves diagnostic accuracy. Moreover, there is a growing demand for retrofitting existing analog X-ray systems with digital technology, driven by the cost-effectiveness and sustainability benefits of digital imaging. This trend allows healthcare facilities to upgrade their capabilities without significant capital investments in new equipment.

The digital X-ray equipment market is poised for further expansion, fueled by several growth drivers. One key driver is the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases globally, which necessitates regular diagnostic imaging. For instance, according to World Health Organization (WHO) around one-third of all adults experience multiple chronic conditions. Additionally, the aging population worldwide requires more diagnostic procedures, thereby boosting demand for advanced imaging technologies like digital X-ray systems. Furthermore, technological advancements such as the development of wireless digital detectors and improved image processing algorithms present opportunities for market growth. These innovations enhance image quality, reduce radiation exposure, and streamline workflow in healthcare settings.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a profound impact on the digital X-ray equipment market. Initially, the outbreak disrupted supply chains and manufacturing operations, leading to temporary shortages of equipment. However, the pandemic also accelerated the adoption of digital health technologies, including digital X-ray systems, as healthcare providers sought safer and more efficient ways to diagnose and monitor patients remotely.

Get Sample Copy of the Report

During the pandemic, digital X-ray systems played a crucial role in the diagnosis and management of COVID-19 patients, particularly in assessing pulmonary complications. The increased emphasis on infection control measures further highlighted the advantages of digital X-ray systems over traditional film-based X-rays, as digital systems allow for quicker disinfection and reduced physical contact. The post-pandemic recovery phase is expected to drive market growth as healthcare facilities invest in upgrading their imaging capabilities. The ongoing digitization of healthcare systems and the integration of telemedicine platforms also present opportunities for the expansion of digital X-ray equipment market. These developments align with the broader trend towards value-based healthcare delivery and patient-centered diagnostics.

Key Takeaways of the Report:

Computed radiography segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% in the digital X-ray equipment market due to its cost-effectiveness, ease of use, and ability to retrofit existing X-ray systems. This technology provides high-quality imaging without the need for traditional film processing, reducing operational costs and increasing efficiency in medical facilities. Additionally, the growing demand for digital imaging solutions in healthcare supports this growth.

due to its cost-effectiveness, ease of use, and ability to retrofit existing X-ray systems. This technology provides high-quality imaging without the need for traditional film processing, reducing operational costs and increasing efficiency in medical facilities. Additionally, the growing demand for digital imaging solutions in healthcare supports this growth. The portable systems segment has dominated the digital X-ray equipment market with a substantial revenue share of 60.2% due to their flexibility, ease of use in diverse clinical settings, and advancements in technology making them more compact and efficient. These systems offer mobility and immediate image capture, enhancing patient care and workflow efficiency. Additionally, the increasing adoption of point-of-care diagnostics and emergency medicine drives the demand for portable X-ray systems.

These systems offer mobility and immediate image capture, enhancing patient care and workflow efficiency. Additionally, the increasing adoption of point-of-care diagnostics and emergency medicine drives the demand for portable X-ray systems. General radiography segment by application category dominated the digital x-ray equipment market with revenue share of 28.7% in 2023 due to its wide application across various medical conditions and routine diagnostic procedures. It serves as a fundamental tool in healthcare for imaging bones, chest, and abdomen, among others, driving its consistent demand. Advances in digital technology have improved image quality, reduced examination time, and enabled seamless integration with hospital information systems, further supporting its dominance.

It serves as a fundamental tool in healthcare for imaging bones, chest, and abdomen, among others, driving its consistent demand. Advances in digital technology have improved image quality, reduced examination time, and enabled seamless integration with hospital information systems, further supporting its dominance. In 2023, diagnostic centers are anticipated to be the second leading segment by end-user in the digital X-ray equipment market due to their increasing role in providing specialized diagnostic services. Diagnostic centers benefit from the versatility and efficiency of digital X-ray systems, enabling rapid image acquisition and interpretation. Moreover, advancements in imaging technology have enhanced diagnostic accuracy and patient throughput, making digital X-ray systems integral to the operations of modern diagnostic facilities.

due to their increasing role in providing specialized diagnostic services. Diagnostic centers benefit from the versatility and efficiency of digital X-ray systems, enabling rapid image acquisition and interpretation. Moreover, advancements in imaging technology have enhanced diagnostic accuracy and patient throughput, making digital X-ray systems integral to the operations of modern diagnostic facilities. In 2023, North America dominated the global digital x-ray equipment market due to robust healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of advanced medical technologies, and significant investments in healthcare facilities. The region's favorable reimbursement policies and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases also drove demand for digital X-ray equipment. Moreover, ongoing technological advancements and strong presence of key market players further supported North America's leadership in the digital X-ray equipment market.

Browse Related Category Reports

A few of the major companies active within the digital x-ray equipment market mentioned below:

Agfa-Gevaert N.V. Healthcare

Allengers Medical Systems Limited

Boston Imaging

Canon USA Inc.

GE Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Samsung Medison

Shimadzu Corporation

Siemens AG

Toshiba Corporation

Trivitron Healthcare

Varex Imaging Corporation

Varian Medical Systems

Other Industry Participants

Global Digital X-Ray Equipment Market



By Product

Computed Radiography

Direct Radiography

By Portability



Fixed Systems

Portable Systems

By Application



Cancer

Orthopedic

Cardiovascular

Dental

General Radiography

Others

By End User



Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Research Institutes

Others

By Region



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Consult with Our Expert:



Jay Reynolds

The Niche Research

Japan (Toll-Free): +81 663-386-8111

South Korea (Toll-Free): +82-808- 703-126

Saudi Arabia (Toll-Free): +966 800-850-1643

United Kingdom: +44 753-710-5080

United States: +1 302-232-5106

Email: askanexpert@thenicheresearch.com