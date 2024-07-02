Equinor ASA: Share buy-back

Please see below information about transactions made under the second tranche of the 2024 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR, CEUX:EQNRO, TQEX:EQNRO).

Date on which the second tranche of the 2024 programme was announced: 25 April 2024.

The duration of the second tranche of the 2024 programme: 16 May to no later than 22 July 2024.

Further information on the tranche can be found in the stock market announcement on its commencement dated 25 April 2024, available here: https://newsweb.oslobors.no/message/616714

From 24 June until 28 June 2024, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 1,500,000 own shares at an average price of NOK 298.9571 per share.

Overview of transactions:

Date Trading venue Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK) 24 June OSE 300,000 292.8577 87,857,310.00 CEUX TQEX 25 June OSE 300,000 296.5765 88,972,950.00 CEUX TQEX 26 June OSE 300,000 298.8848 89,665,440.00 CEUX TQEX 27 June OSE 300,000 301.5877 90,476,310.00 CEUX TQEX 28 June OSE 300,000 304.8787 91,463,610.00 CEUX TQEX Total for the period OSE 1,500,000 298.9571 448,435,620.00 CEUX TQEX Previously disclosed buy-backs under the second tranche of the 2024 programme











OSE 12,962,779 298.4806 3,869,137,568.18 CEUX TQEX Total 12,962,779 298.4806 3,869,137,568.18 Total buy-backs under second tranche of the 2024 programme (accumulated)











OSE 14,462,779 298.5300 4,317,573,206.18 CEUX TQEX Total 14,462,779 298.5300 4,317,573,206.18



Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 91,305,514 own shares, corresponding to 3.04% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme (excluding shares under Equinor’s share savings programme, Equinor owns a total of 83,869,493 own shares, corresponding to 2.79% of the share capital).

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and that is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:

A overview of all transactions made under the buy-back tranche that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

