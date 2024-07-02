Nanterre, 2 July 2024

VINCI finalises acquisition of MBO Groupe

MBO Groupe is a prominent French player in industrial services in general, and particularly active in the nuclear sector

Its 500 employees generated €85 million in revenue in 2023

The acquisition strengthens Nuvia’s range of expertise

Nuvia, VINCI Construction’s subsidiary specialised in projects and services in the nuclear sector, has finalised the acquisition of MBO Groupe, a prominent player in thermal insulation, scaffolding and confinement in France.

The company is active in a variety of industrial areas, including the nuclear sector where it provides maintenance services and works on large complex new-build projects.

MBO Groupe’s 500 employees at some 15 bases generated around €85 million in revenue in 2023.

The acquisition strengthens Nuvia’s range of industrial services, in particular in the nuclear sector.

