Slovenia Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Industry Report 2024, with Telekom Slovenije, A1 Slovenia, T-2, Mobitel, Telemach, Debitel and Amis Telekom

Dublin, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Slovenia Telecoms Market Report - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Although Slovenia's telecom sector is dominated by four operators, regulations over the years have encouraged market competition. As a result, the incumbent telco Telekom Slovenije has faced increasing pressure in all sectors. To address this, the company had diversified its business interests to reduce its reliance on telecom services. It expanded into the electricity and insurance sectors, capitalising on its extensive customer base. This proved to be only marginally successful, and the company exited from the electricity market at the beginning of 2022.



The mobile market has four MNOs and a small number of MVNOs, operating in a country with a potential market of just over two million people. The regulator in recent years has addressed the need for mobile operators to have more spectrum, so enabling them to improve the quality and range of services. To this end, a multi-spectrum auction was concluded in mid-2021, aimed at supporting 5G services.



The broadband market continues to be dominated by a small number of players. DSL lost its dominance some years ago, being taken over by fibre as subscribers are migrated to new fibre-based networks. Fibre accounted for almost half of all fixed broadband connections by March 2022.



This report offers a variety of statistics and an overview of Slovenia's fixed-line telecoms market, covering the major players, regulatory measures, and developments in fixed-line infrastructure. In addition, the report covers the mobile voice and data sectors, including updates on operators and regulatory developments.

The report also reviews the fixed-line broadband market, highlighting major players and industry developments and including subscriber forecasts.



Key Developments:

RUNE project gains 130 million loan to provide fibre broadband to some 200,000 premises in Slovenia;

Government returns to the idea of selling part or all of its 62.54% interest in Telekom Slovenije;

Telekom Slovenije schedules 3G network shutdown by September 2022;

Regulator concludes multi-spectrum 5G auction;

Proportion of access lines on NGNs continues to grow

Companies Featured

A1 Slovenia (Si.mobil)

Mobitel

Telemach (TuA!mobil)

T-2

Debitel

Telekom Slovenije

Telemach

Amis Telekom

Serbia Broadband

TuA!telekom

Key Topics Covered:

Key statistics

Regional Europe Market Comparison

Market Leaders

Market Challengers

Market Emergents

TMI versus GDP

Market characteristics

Mobile and mobile broadband penetration

Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration

Country overview

Telecommunications market

Market analysis

Regulatory environment

Historic overview

Regulatory authority

Fixed-line developments Telecom sector liberalisation Privatisation of Telekom Slovenije Interconnect Access Number Portability (NP) Carrier Selection (CS) and Carrier PreSelection (CPS)

Mobile market developments Licensing Mobile Number Portability (MNP) Mobile Termination Rate (MTR) Roaming Mobile market Market analysis Mobile statistics Mobile voice services Mobile data services Mobile broadband Mobile infrastructure Other infrastructure developments

Major mobile operators Telekom Slovenije A1 Slovenia Telemach Mobil T-2 Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)

Mobile content and applications

Fixed-line broadband market

Introduction and statistical overview Market analysis Government strategy Broadband statistics

Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks

Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks

Other fixed broadband services Wireless broadband Satellite broadband



Digital economy

E-government Infrastructure

E-health

E-commerce

Fixed network operators

Telekom Slovenije

A1 Slovenia

T-2

Telecommunications infrastructure

Telekom Slovenije

Alternative operators

Wholesaling

Appendix - Historic data

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t9qdn4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.