Giro d'Italia Post Event Analysis 2024: Broadcaster, Sponsorship, Prize Money, Attendance and Ticketing Breakdown

Dublin, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Post Event Analysis - Giro d'Italia 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an analysis of the recent 2024 Giro d'Italia, including a look at its sponsorship portfolio, broadcasters, attendance and ticketing.



The annual broadcasting revenue for the 2024 Giro d'Italia was estimated to be worth $30.1 million. Discovery, the international media rights broadcaster, acquired the global rights to the Giro d'Italia. UK viewers were able to watch all of the action from the 2024 Giro d'Italia on discovery+, which is the main hub for all Eurosport live coverage. Over the 21 stages, the 2024 Giro d'Italia totaled 17,168,000 viewers on Rai 2, and 4,812,000 on Rai Sports HD.



The Giro d'Italia 2024 generated $48.63 million in sponsorship revenue, according to the analyst. Enel, the energy company, have the largest sponsorship deal with the 2024 Giro d'Italia, worth an estimated $15 million across three years. Enel sponsor the iconic Maglia Rosa.

The following three largest sponsors in terms of annual deal value, Banca Mediolanum, Italian Trade Agency, and Eataly are the other shirt sponsors for the 2024 Giro d'Italia's blue jersey (Maglia Azzura), purple jersey (Maglia Ciclamino), and white jersey (Maglia Bianca). Continental, the tyre manufacturer, were the official tyre of the Giro d'Italia for the 2024 edition of the race.



Race winner, Tadej Pogacar, is estimated to have earnt around $451,151 (€414,751) from prize money. The total prize money for this year's Giro d'Italia that is distributed throughout the 21 stages was $1,746,618 (€1,606,160). Prize money for the Giro d'Italia is distributed based on the following classifications: Overall; Points; King of the Mountains (KoM); Youth, and Teams, as well standings per stage. The range of economic earnings for the overall classification is huge, with the winner, Tadej Pogacar, earning $288,927 (€265,668), compared to the $3,099 (€2,863) for the cyclists who finished between 10th and 20th place.



Report Scope:

A detailed overview of the key facts and events which took place in Italy. The report identifies the major media and sponsorship players in the market, pinpoints the ticket prices on offer and well as looking into the sponsorship portfolio of the 2024 Giro d'Italia.

The report provides an overview of the event including a sponsorship portfolio, broadcasters, attendance and ticketing. An analysis of the 2024 Giro d'Italia sponsors is included and the estimated annual values are provided. Information regarding the events ticketing and attendance figures, as well as the competitions prize-money is also included.

Companies Coverage:

Enel

Banca Mediolanum

Italian Trade Agency

Eataly

Trenitalia

Continental

Valsir

GLS Group

Tudor

Clivet

Key Topics Covered:



1. Event Introduction

2. Media Landscape

Giro d'Italia 2024 Broadcasters Breakdown in Europe

Giro d'Italia 2024 Broadcasters Breakdown Across the Rest of the World

3. Sponsorship Landscape

Giro d'Italia 2024 Sponsorship Portfolio

Giro d'Italia 2024 Sponsorship Breakdown

4. Prize Money

Giro d'Italia 2024 Prize Money Breakdown

5. Attendance & Ticketing

Giro d'Italia 2024 Attendance and Ticketing Breakdown

List of Tables

Breakdown of the 2024 Giro d'Italia broadcasters in Europe.

Prize money breakdown of the 2024 Giro d'Italia.

List of Figures

Breakdown of the 2024 Giro d'Italia sponsorship portfolio.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ssqubv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.