Turkey Data Center Market Investment & Growth Analysis 2024-2029 Featuring Key DC Investors - Equinix, NGN, PenDC, Telehouse, Turkcell, and Turk Telekom

The Turkey Data Center Market was valued at USD 471.00 Million in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 688.00 Million by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 6.52%.

This report analyses the Turkey data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

Some key colocation operators in the Turkey data center market are Turkcell, Turk Telekom, Equinix, Telehouse, PenDC, and Radore. EDGNEX Data Centres by DAMAC and EdgeConneX are among the new entrants into the Turkey data center market as of 2023-2024. Global colocation service providers are expected to enter the Turkish data center market through strategic partnerships with local enterprises and telecom companies. For instance, EDGNEX Data Centres by DAMAC formed a joint venture with Vodafone Turkey to develop a new data center facility in Izmir.

Only Huawei Cloud has its dedicated cloud region in Istanbul, Turkey. Other cloud operators like AWS, Google, and Microsoft have yet to launch their cloud regions in the country. Alibaba Group has planned for a data center in Ankara. Turk Telekom, an integrated telecommunications operator, is focused on improving customer service and experience. To this end, it partnered with Micro Focus to create a digital infrastructure and manage and analyze Big Data.

The Turkey data center market has about 31 operational colocation data centers. Most are being developed according to Tier III standards. For instance, Turk Telekom's Esenyurt facility in Istanbul is built to Tier III standards. Istanbul is Turkey's primary location for investments in the Turkey data center market, followed by Ankara, Izmir, and other cities. Istanbul is home to around 20 third-party data center facilities, representing a market share of around 65%. Turkey (Istanbul) is the third most expensive market in the Middle East region to develop a data center facility after Saudi Arabia and the UAE. The data center construction cost in 2023 was about $8-$9 million per MW, and it is likely to increase by around 3% - 4% YoY.

Deployment and adoption of 5G services in Turkey will fuel data traffic and further grow the demand for more data centers. The telecom operators present in the market include Vodafone Turkey, Turk Telekom, and Turkcell. Smart City developments are on the rise in this country. As per IMD's smart city index list 2023, Istanbul has captured the 107th spot on the global list of smart cities among 141 countries. The HDI (Human Development Index) here is 0.867, much lower than other countries in the region, such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity) Istanbul Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 104 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $471 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $688 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Turkey

