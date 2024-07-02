Global DNA Repair Drugs Market Forecast 2024-2030 - Growing Application of DNA Repair Drug Therapy in Targeted Drug Delivery in Oncology

Dublin, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global DNA Repair Drugs Market by Drug Type (Alkylating Agents, Poly ADP Ribose Polymerase Inhibitors), Form (Capsules, Injectables, Tablets), Mechanism of Action, Application, Distribution Channel - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The DNA Repair Drugs Market grew from USD 8.58 billion in 2023 to USD 9.18 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 7.2%, reaching USD 13.97 billion by 2030.



The rising prevalence of cancer necessitates effective treatments, thereby enhancing the need for DNA repair drugs. However, developing DNA repair drugs can be resource-intensive and expensive, slowing the development process of drugs. Furthermore, developing more sophisticated DNA sequencing and analysis methods to identify repair deficits and customize drug therapies can pave the way for DNA repair drugs. Moreover, utilizing nanotechnology to enhance the delivery and effectiveness of DNA repair drugs has the potential to revolutionize treatment for rare diseases.





In the Americas, the United States and Canada represent rapid growth in DNA repair drugs due to infrastructure for drug development and delivery. Consumer needs in the Americas center on advanced treatment options and personalized medicine, reflecting a high awareness of genetic disorders and their impact.

In European Union countries, stringent regulations and a strong framework for protecting clinical trial data promote innovation while ensuring patient safety. Consumers in the EU prefer therapies that are both effective and provide minimal side effects catered to the development of DNA repair drugs.

The Africa and Middle East region presents a diverse picture where gulf countries such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia increasingly invest in healthcare infrastructure, including genetic research. Africa is making strides with initiatives to enhance healthcare capabilities, which could increase receptivity to advanced therapeutic options for genetic treatments. The APAC region is emerging as a developing region for DNA repair drugs due to significant investments in biotechnology and rapid advancements in genomic research, reflecting a strong governmental push towards revolutionizing global science.



Key Market Insights

Market Dynamics

The market dynamics represent an ever-changing landscape of the DNA Repair Drugs Market by providing actionable insights into factors, including supply and demand levels. Accounting for these factors helps design strategies, make investments, and formulate developments to capitalize on future opportunities. In addition, these factors assist in avoiding potential pitfalls related to political, geographical, technical, social, and economic conditions, highlighting consumer behaviors and influencing manufacturing costs and purchasing decisions.

Market Drivers

Growing incidences of chronic and genetic diseases across the world

Expanding clinical trials and research initiatives to develop DNA repair drugs

Government initiatives to promote access to treatments for complex diseases

Market Restraints

Formulation issues and complexities of DNA repair drugs

Market Opportunities

Ongoing innovations to improve the efficacy and safety of DNA repair drugs

Consumer preference for personalized and precision strategies to manage complex diseases

Market Challenges

Limitations associated with efficacy and safety concerns

Market Segmentation Analysis

Form: Significant adoption of injectables for quick delivery of medication

Application: Growing application of DNA repair drug therapy in targeted drug delivery in oncology

Recent Developments

Merck KGaA and Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. Forge Alliance to Advance Cancer Treatment Innovations



Merck KGaA has announced a collaboration with Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., focusing on the development of DNA damage response (DDR) drugs. This deal granted Merck KGaA the rights to develop, manufacture, and market Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.'s cancer drug candidate, HRS-1167, outside China.



Collaboration and Innovations in Cancer Treatment by F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG and KSQ Therapeutics, Inc. in DNA Repair Drugs



F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG has secured a global license to advance KSQ-4279, a small molecule drug, started in 2024. KSQ-4279 is currently undergoing phase 1 trials targeting solid tumors and functions by inhibiting ubiquitin-specific peptidase 1 (USP1), a protein in DNA repair processes.F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG's financial commitment included an undisclosed upfront payment along with potential milestone and royalty disbursements, reinforcing the mutual dedication to DNA repair drug development.



FDA Approves New Combination Therapy for Advanced Prostate Cancer Featuring Genetic Mutations



Pfizer Inc.'s FDA approval marked an advancement in treating metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) with homologous recombination repair (HRR) gene mutations. The approved therapy combined TALZENNA (talazoparib), a poly ADP-ribose polymerase (PARP) inhibitor, with XTANDI (enzalutamide), showing an approach in a patient subset with historically poor outcomes. Based on the Phase 3 TALAPRO-2 trial findings, this combination demonstrated a 55% reduction in the risk of disease progression or death in mCRPC patients specifically identified with mutations such as BRCA1/2 and others.



Strategy Analysis & Recommendation



The strategic analysis is essential for organizations seeking a solid foothold in the global marketplace. Companies are better positioned to make informed decisions that align with their long-term aspirations by thoroughly evaluating their current standing in the DNA Repair Drugs Market. This critical assessment involves a thorough analysis of the organization's resources, capabilities, and overall performance to identify its core strengths and areas for improvement.



Key Company Profiles



The report delves into recent significant developments in the DNA Repair Drugs Market, highlighting leading vendors and their innovative profiles. These include Artios Pharma, AstraZeneca PLC, Aurigene Discovery Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, CanBas Co., Ltd., Clovis Oncology, Corden Pharma International GmbH, Eli Lilly and Company, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Hanson Wade Group, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Merck KgaA, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., and Valerio Therapeutics.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 187 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $9.18 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $13.97 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.2. Market Segmentation Analysis

5.2.1. Form: Significant adoption of injectables for quick delivery of medication

5.2.2. Application: Growing application of DNA repair drug therapy in targeted drug delivery in oncology

5.3. Market Disruption Analysis

5.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.5. Value Chain & Critical Path Analysis

5.6. Pricing Analysis

5.7. Technology Analysis

5.8. Patent Analysis

5.9. Trade Analysis

5.10. Regulatory Framework Analysis



6. DNA Repair Drugs Market, by Drug Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Alkylating Agents

6.3. Poly ADP Ribose Polymerase Inhibitors



7. DNA Repair Drugs Market, by Form

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Capsules

7.3. Injectables

7.4. Tablets



8. DNA Repair Drugs Market, by Mechanism of Action

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Base Excision Repair Modulators

8.3. Double-strand Break Repair Modulators

8.4. Mismatch Repair Modulators

8.5. Single-strand Break Repair Modulators



9. DNA Repair Drugs Market, by Application

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Neurological Diseases

9.3. Oncology



10. DNA Repair Drugs Market, by Distribution Channel

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Hospital Pharmacies

10.3. Online Pharmacies



11. Americas DNA Repair Drugs Market



12. Asia-Pacific DNA Repair Drugs Market



13. Europe, Middle East & Africa DNA Repair Drugs Market



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Market Share Analysis, 2023

14.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2023

14.3. Competitive Scenario Analysis

14.3.1. Merck KGaA and Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. Forge Alliance to Advance Cancer Treatment Innovations

14.3.2. Collaboration and Innovations in Cancer Treatment by F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG and KSQ Therapeutics, Inc. in DNA Repair Drugs

14.3.3. FDA Approves New Combination Therapy for Advanced Prostate Cancer Featuring Genetic Mutations

14.4. Strategy Analysis & Recommendation



15. Competitive Portfolio

15.1. Key Company Profiles

15.2. Key Product Portfolio



Companies Featured

Artios Pharma

AstraZeneca

Aurigene Discovery Technologies

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bristol-Myers Squibb

CanBas Co.

Clovis Oncology

Corden Pharma International

Eli Lilly and Company

Genentech

GlaxoSmithKline

Hanson Wade Group

Johnson & Johnson Services

Merck

Novartis

Pfizer

Valerio Therapeutics

