France Digital Ad Spending 2024: The Triopoly's Share Is Being Eroded Slightly, but Amazon Is Accounting for a Bigger Chunk

France's relative digital immaturity is shifting, with digital advertising growth leaving traditional channels behind. Retail media is leading the way, and Amazon is benefiting the most, with the creation of the new triopoly.

Digital channels took up a lot of the advertising slack during the recent economic downturn in France. As the country recovers, digital's share of advertising will continue to grow. Marketers should look to the experience of their more digitally mature neighbors to help plan their campaign budgets.

Key Question: How dominant will digital become in the marketing mix in the coming years?

Key Stat: Digital advertising became the majority share in 2022 for the first time. By 2028, it will have stretched this lead considerably and account for 68.7% of total media spending.

