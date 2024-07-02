Global Potato Starch Market Report 2024-2032 with Competitive Analysis of Cargill, Ingredion, Tate and Lyle, Tereos, Sudzucker, Pepees, Royal Avebe, and Agrana Beteiligungs

Dublin, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Potato Starch Market Report By Type, Nature, End User, Regions and Company Analysis 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Potato Starch Market share is anticipated to be about US$ 6.70 billion by 2032. The CAGR for the global market from 2024 to 2032 is 4.47%. According to the publisher, it amounted to US$ 4.52 billion in 2023.



The demand for convenience and processed foods is predicted to rise, driving the global potato starch market. A net 3% increase in the use of convenience foods has been noted worldwide, with developing nations seeing the most growth, according to Innova Market Insights. Remarkably, convenience food sales in the US continue to be robust.

Moreover, expanding the uses of potato starch outside of the food sector is essential to the growth of the worldwide potato starch market. The product's application in non-food industries like paper manufacture, textiles, and medicines adds to its adaptability and expanding market reach.

The growing demand from consumers for clean-label and gluten-free products has a substantial impact on the worldwide potato starch industry. Customers are moving away from the highly processed, low-calorie goods that dominated the later part of the previous century and toward a proper whole-food balanced diet. As a result, a growing number of consumers are turning to gluten-free foods to fuel their bodies and lay a solid, long-lasting foundation for a vibrant existence.

78% of customers say they would pay more for products labeled as all-natural, and, 56% would be willing to pay an additional 10-30%. 33% are also willing to spend an additional 20-30% more for all-natural products, according to an ATLAS poll. Furthermore, the clean label, all-natural, no artificial ingredient advantages category includes five of the top six claims. For instance, a new range of grain-free baking mixes that are gluten-free, paleo-friendly, and Non-GMO Project confirmed was unveiled by Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods, Inc. Dawn Food Products has added a variety of frozen sweet bakery products to its gluten-free lineup.

Asia-Pacific Potato Starch Market

The main factor propelling the Asia-Pacific potato starch market is the rapidly expanding food industry in developing countries like China and India. The growing population in the area and changing dietary tastes are further factors contributing to the expansion of the potato starch industry. Potato starch is widely used in processed and convenience meals, which are in high demand as consumer lives shift and grow more Westernized.

The China Chain Store & Franchise Association (CCFA) published a report in August 2021 that estimated the country's prepared food market increased by 24.1% year over year in 2021 and predicted the sector would reach a value of over 20% every year by 2025.

Additionally, rising sales of potato starch are a result of rising per capita disposable income. Customers are willing to pay more for functional foods and drinks that contain potato starch.

The Asia-Pacific area is still a rather bright place, according to the International Monetary Fund. It is predicted to expand by 4.2 percent in 2024 and 4.6 percent in 2023, putting it on pace to account for roughly two thirds of global growth this year.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.52 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $6.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Players Analysis: Business Overview, Product Portfolio, Recent Developments, Revenue Analysis

Cargill Inc.

Ingredion Inc.

Tate and Lyle Plc.

Tereos Group

Sudzucker AG

Pepees SA

Royal Avebe U.A.

Agrana Beteiligungs-AG

Type - Market breakup in 2 viewpoints

Modified

Native

Nature - Market breakup in 2 viewpoints

Conventional

Organic

End User - Market breakup in 4 viewpoints

Food & Beverage

Paper

Pharmaceutical & Chemical

Others

Country - Market breakup of 25 Countries

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

United Kingdom

Belgium

Netherland

Turkey

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Australia

New Zealand

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

