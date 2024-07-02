Marriott International Digital Transformation Strategies Report 2024: Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

Dublin, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Marriott International - Digital Transformation Strategies" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides comprehensive information and insights into Marriott's technology activities, focusing on its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs. It offers an overview of Marriott's technology initiatives, covering partnerships, product launches, and investments.

Marriott is a global licensor, franchisor, and operator of hotels, timeshare, residential and other types of lodging properties. Its brands include The Ritz-Carlton, JW Marriott, Edition, The Luxury Collection, BVLGARI Hotels & Resorts, Sheraton, Marriott Vacation Club, Autograph Collection Hotels, Four Points, Fairfield, Protea Hotels, Residence Inn, TownePlace Suites, W Hotels, St. Regis, Westin, Renaissance, Marriott, Le Meridien, Gaylord Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Delta Hotels, Tribute Portfolio, Design Hotels, Courtyard, and SpringHill Suites. The company's reportable business segments are US & Canada and International.

Each technology initiative is detailed with insights into the technology theme, objectives, and benefits, offering a clear understanding of the strategic intent behind each initiative. Additionally, the report includes details of Marriott's estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts, highlighting the company's financial commitments and priorities in advancing its technological infrastructure and capabilities.

Scope

Marriott is leveraging several emerging technologies, including augmented reality, AI, Internet of Things (IoT), cloud, big data and robotics technologies among others, for achieving operational efficiency and enhancing customer experience.

In 2024, Marriott selected Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management platform to effectively manage its workforce and help associates grow within its organization.

Marriott uses the Snowflake data platform to transform itself into a data-driven organization.

