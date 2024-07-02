Aya Gold & Silver Announces At-Depth High-Grade Drill Results at Zgounder

MONTREAL, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA; OTCQX: AYASF) (“Aya” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce high-grade silver drill results from its at-depth drill exploration program at the Zgounder Silver Mine in the Kingdom of Morocco.

Highlights (all intersections are in core lengths)

  • In the Central Zone from the 1,950m level:

    • hole DZG-SF-24-065 intercepted 2,870 grams per tonne (“g/t”) silver (“Ag”) over 6.5 meters (“m”), including 7,229 g/t Ag over 2.0m
    • hole DZG-SF-24-057 intercepted 1,252 g/t Ag over 4.0m
    • hole DZG-SF-24-070 intercepted 896 g/t Ag over 6.0m, including 3,820 g/t Ag over 1.0m

  • In the Western Zone from the 2,000m level:

    • hole DZG-SF-24-027 intercepted 7,631 g/t Ag over 1.5m
    • hole DZG-SF-24-056 intercepted 625 g/t Ag over 14.0m, including 2,677 g/t Ag over 2.0m
    • hole DZG-SF-24-060 intercepted 2,005 g/t Ag over 3.0m
    • hole DZG-SF-24-064 intercepted 403 g/t Ag over 12.5m
    • hole DZG-SF-24-067 intercepted 935 g/t Ag over 8.5m, including 4,440 g/t Ag over 1.5m

  • In the Eastern Zone from the 1,950m level:

    • hole DZG-SF-24-082 intercepted 656 g/t Ag over 12.0m, including 928 g/t Ag over 6.0m

  • Exploration holes near the granite contact:

    • ZG-SF-24-123 intercepted 5,696 g/t Ag over 2.5m
    • ZG-SF-24-110 intercepted 523 g/t Ag over 13.0m including 4,638 g/t Ag over 1.0m
    • ZG-SF-24-142 intercepted 522 g/t Ag over 14.5m including 1,356 g/t Ag over 4.5m

  • 15,200m of the 2024 underground exploration program drilled year to date

“Today’s high-grade drill results including hole DZG-SF-24-065 continue to confirm high-grade continuity of silver mineralization at Zgounder,” said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO. “These silver-rich intercepts near the granite contact indicate strong resource potential at depth. We currently have four underground rigs turning and will deliver additional results in the coming months.”

Included in this release are results for 204 holes, which include 105 underground DDH, 70 T28 and 29 YAK holes (T28 and YAK: percussion drilling using an air-compressed hammer). For a full summary of today’s results, refer to Appendix 1.

Table 1 – Significant Intercepts from Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)

Hole ID
From
To
Ag
(g/t)
Length (m)*
Ag x width
Underground DDH
ZG-SF-24-110 73.5 86.5 523 13.0 6,804 
Including 84.5 85.5 4,638 1.0 4,638 
ZG-SF-24-123 274.0 276.5 5,696 2.5 14,240 
ZG-SF-24-133 59.0 63.5 796 4.5 3,582 
Including 59.5 61.0 2,149 1.5 3,224 
ZG-SF-24-135 106.5 109.0 1,898 2.5 4,746 
ZG-SF-24-142 75.0 89.5 522 14.5 7,568 
Including 79.0 83.5 1,356 4.5 6,102 
DZG-SF-24-027 69.5 71.0 7,631 1.5 11,446 
DZG-SF-24-032 22.5 33.5 319 11.0 3,508 
DZG-SF-24-035 15.5 25.5 391 10.0 3,908 
DZG-SF-24-035 37.5 49.5 263 12.0 3,155 
DZG-SF-24-042 34.5 38.5 767 4.0 3,068 
DZG-SF-24-056 15.5 29.5 625 14.0 8,756 
Including 26.0 28.0 2,677 2.0 5,354 
DZG-SF-24-057 65.0 69.0 1,252 4.0 5,008 
DZG-SF-24-059 0.0 17.0 196 17.0 3,330 
DZG-SF-24-060 26.0 29.0 2,005 3.0 6,016 
DZG-SF-24-064 20.0 26.5 570 6.5 3,704 
Including 20.0 24.5 745 4.5 3,352 
DZG-SF-24-064 30.5 43.0 403 12.5 5,032 
DZG-SF-24-065 79.0 85.5 2,870 6.5 18,652 
Including 80.0 82.0 7,229 2.0 14,458 
DZG-SF-24-067 16.5 25.0 935 8.5 7,950 
Including 23.5 25.0 4,440 1.5 6,660 
DZG-SF-24-070 128.5 134.5 896 6.0 5,376 
Including 131.0 132.0 3,820 1.0 3,820 
DZG-SF-24-073 56.0 63.5 538 7.5 4,032 
Including 60.0 62.0 1,690 2.0 3,380 
DZG-SF-24-082 4.5 16.5 656 12.0 7,872 
Including 9.0 15.0 928 6.0 5,568 
Underground T28
TD28-24-2000-179 0.0 4.8 745 4.8 3,575 
Underground YAK
YAKD-24-1950-010 32.4 45.6 308 13.2 4,061 
YAKD-24-1950-026 27.6 46.8 369 19.2 7,078 
Including 27.6 31.2 1,247 3.6 4,490 
YAKD-24-2100-028 13.2 37.2 219 24.0 5,246 
YAKD-24-2100-047 16.8 43.2 235 26.4 6,202 

1 Holes were drilled at various angles; true widths are unknown at this time.
2 All assay results are above the cut-off grade of 75 g/t Ag


Figure 1: Location of Drill Results at Zgounder

Location of Drill Results at Zgounder


Quality Assurance
For core drilling, all individual samples represent approximately one meter in length of core, which is halved. Half of the core is kept on site for reference, and its counterpart is sent for preparation and assaying to African Laboratory for Mining and Environment (“Afrilab”) in Marrakech, Morocco. All samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by atomic absorption spectroscopy (“AAS”). Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed using fire assaying.

For definition drilling using T28 drilling equipment, all individual samples represent 1.2m in length. Samples are assayed at either the Zgounder Mine laboratory or at Afrilab. At Afrilab, all samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by AAS. Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed using fire assaying. At ZMSM, all samples are analyzed for silver only using Aqua regia and finished by AAS. Rigorous quality controls (QaQc) are applied at both locations.

David Lalonde, B.Sc. P. Geo, Head of Exploration, is Aya Gold & Silver’s Qualified Person and has reviewed this press release for accuracy and compliance with National Instrument 43-101.

About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a rapidly growing, Canada-based silver producer with operations in the Kingdom of Morocco.

The only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective South-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources. Aya’s Moroccan mining assets are complemented by its Tijirit Gold Project in Mauritania, which is being advanced to feasibility.

Aya’s management team has been focused on maximising shareholder value by anchoring sustainability at the heart of its operations, governance, and financial growth plans.

For additional information, please visit Aya’s website at www.ayagoldsilver.com.

Or contact

Benoit La Salle, FCPA, MBA
President & CEO
Benoit.lasalle@ayagoldsilver.com		Alex Ball
VP, Corporate Development & IR
alex.ball@ayagoldsilver.com
  

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (“forward-looking statements”), which reflects management’s expectations regarding Aya’s future growth and business prospects (including the timing and development of new deposits and the success of exploration activities) and other opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as “continue”, “confirm”, “potential” “,and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “will”, or are “likely” to be taken, occur or be achieved, have been used to identify such forward-looking information. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements and information with respect to advancement of the commissioning work according to Aya’s plan. Although the forward-looking information contained in this press release reflect management’s current beliefs based upon information currently available to management and based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Aya cannot be certain that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions, opinions and analysis made by management in light of its experience, current conditions, and its expectations of future developments that management believe to be reasonable and relevant but that may prove to be incorrect. These assumptions include, among other things, the ability to obtain any requisite governmental approvals, obtaining regulatory permits for on-site work, importing goods and machinery and employment permits, the accuracy of Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Estimates (including, but not limited to, ore tonnage and ore grade estimates), the price of silver, the price of gold, exchange rates, fuel and energy costs, future economic conditions, anticipated future estimates of free cash flow, and courses of action. Aya cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements.

The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, among others: the inherent risks involved in exploration and development of mineral properties, including government approvals and permitting, changes in economic conditions, changes in the worldwide price of silver gold and other key inputs, changes in mine plans (including, but not limited to, throughput and recoveries being affected by metallurgical characteristics) and other factors, such as project execution delays, many of which are beyond the control of Aya, as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in Aya’s 2023 Annual Information Form dated March 28, 2024, and in other filings of Aya with securities and regulatory authorities which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Aya does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs, and opinions change. Nothing in this document should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or sell Aya securities. All references to Aya include its subsidiaries unless the context requires otherwise.

Appendix 1 - Mineral Intercepts from Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)

Hole ID From To Ag (g/t) Length (m)* Ag x width 
Underground DDH
ZG-SF-24-110 73.5 86.5 523 13.0 6,804 
Including 84.5 85.5 4,638 1.0 4,638 
ZG-SF-24-123 235.0 236.5 88 1.5 132 
ZG-SF-24-123 274.0 276.5 5,696 2.5 14,240 
ZG-SF-24-131 195.0 196.5 1,032 1.5 1,548 
ZG-SF-24-131 214.0 215.0 140 1.0 140 
ZG-SF-24-131 239.0 240.0 172 1.0 172 
ZG-SF-24-133 59.0 63.5 796 4.5 3,582 
Including 59.5 61.0 2,149 1.5 3,224 
ZG-SF-24-135 100.5 102.0 208 1.5 312 
ZG-SF-24-135 106.5 109.0 1,898 2.5 4,746 
ZG-SF-24-137 48.0 54.2 311 6.2 1,930 
ZG-SF-24-139 178.5 180.0 404 1.5 606 
ZG-SF-24-139 184.5 187.5 98 3.0 294 
ZG-SF-24-139 205.5 208.5 788 3.0 2,364 
ZG-SF-24-141 27.0 28.5 76 1.5 114 
ZG-SF-24-142 75.0 89.5 522 14.5 7,568 
Including 79.0 83.5 1,356 4.5 6,102 
ZG-SF-24-143 191.5 193.0 560 1.5 840 
ZG-SF-24-146 71.0 72.5 192 1.5 288 
ZG-SF-24-146 83.0 84.5 120 1.5 180 
ZG-SF-24-146 92.5 93.0 256 0.5 128 
ZG-SF-24-148 239.0 240.0 88 1.0 88 
ZG-SF-24-148 281.5 286.0 123 4.5 552 
ZG-SF-24-149 122.5 125.0 704 2.5 1,760 
ZG-SF-24-149 129.5 131.0 88 1.5 132 
DZG-SF-24-027 69.5 71.0 7,631 1.5 11,446 
DZG-SF-24-029 33.0 37.5 291 4.5 1,308 
DZG-SF-24-029 69.0 70.0 280 1.0 280 
DZG-SF-24-030 7.5 9.5 122 2.0 244 
DZG-SF-24-030 38.0 44.0 491 6.0 2,946 
DZG-SF-24-031 48.0 49.0 96 1.0 96 
DZG-SF-24-031 82.0 83.0 212 1.0 212 
DZG-SF-24-031 88.5 90.0 80 1.5 120 
DZG-SF-24-032 0.0 1.5 82 1.5 123 
DZG-SF-24-032 7.5 12.0 200 4.5 902 
DZG-SF-24-032 22.5 33.5 319 11.0 3,508 
Including 30.5 32.0 897 1.5 1,346 
DZG-SF-24-032 40.0 44.0 239 4.0 956 
DZG-SF-24-033 0.0 3.0 277 3.0 832 
DZG-SF-24-033 14.5 16.0 84 1.5 126 
DZG-SF-24-033 19.0 22.0 128 3.0 384 
DZG-SF-24-034 14.5 15.5 132 1.0 132 
DZG-SF-24-034 83.0 84.0 120 1.0 120 
DZG-SF-24-035 0.0 1.0 380 1.0 380 
DZG-SF-24-035 15.5 25.5 391 10.0 3,908 
Including 18.5 22.5 737 4.0 2,948 
DZG-SF-24-035 27.0 28.5 96 1.5 144 
DZG-SF-24-035 31.5 33.0 196 1.5 294 
DZG-SF-24-035 37.5 49.5 263 12.0 3,155 
Including 46.0 47.0 2,044 1.0 2,044 
DZG-SF-24-035 72.0 73.5 236 1.5 354 
DZG-SF-24-035 78.0 79.0 244 1.0 244 
DZG-SF-24-037 0.0 2.5 218 2.5 546 
DZG-SF-24-037 17.5 19.0 84 1.5 126 
DZG-SF-24-037 20.0 24.5 355 4.5 1,598 
Including 22.0 23.5 823 1.5 1,234 
DZG-SF-24-037 44.0 49.0 560 5.0 2,800 
Including 45.5 47.5 1,178 2.0 2,356 
DZG-SF-24-037 55.0 56.5 132 1.5 198 
DZG-SF-24-038 13.5 15.0 108 1.5 162 
DZG-SF-24-038 40.0 41.0 108 1.0 108 
DZG-SF-24-039 0.0 1.0 908 1.0 908 
DZG-SF-24-039 7.0 8.5 148 1.5 222 
DZG-SF-24-039 14.5 16.0 84 1.5 126 
DZG-SF-24-039 20.0 21.0 144 1.0 144 
DZG-SF-24-039 39.0 40.5 644 1.5 966 
DZG-SF-24-039 64.5 67.5 90 3.0 270 
DZG-SF-24-040 45.0 46.5 80 1.5 120 
DZG-SF-24-040 68.5 70.5 218 2.0 436 
DZG-SF-24-041 1.5 9.0 114 7.5 858 
DZG-SF-24-041 13.5 15.0 176 1.5 264 
DZG-SF-24-042 1.5 3.0 80 1.5 120 
DZG-SF-24-042 4.0 9.5 145 5.5 798 
DZG-SF-24-042 21.5 22.5 104 1.0 104 
DZG-SF-24-042 34.5 38.5 767 4.0 3,068 
DZG-SF-24-042 44.5 47.0 170 2.5 424 
DZG-SF-24-042 48.5 50.0 100 1.5 150 
DZG-SF-24-044 1.5 2.5 100 1.0 100 
DZG-SF-24-044 6.5 7.5 220 1.0 220 
DZG-SF-24-044 10.0 11.0 128 1.0 128 
DZG-SF-24-044 32.0 38.5 393 6.5 2,552 
Including 33.5 36.5 681 3.0 2,042 
DZG-SF-24-044 58.0 64.0 142 6.0 852 
DZG-SF-24-045 21.0 22.5 196 1.5 294 
DZG-SF-24-045 41.0 42.0 184 1.0 184 
DZG-SF-24-046 1.5 3.0 124 1.5 186 
DZG-SF-24-046 35.5 40.0 100 4.5 450 
DZG-SF-24-047 5.5 8.0 105 2.5 262 
DZG-SF-24-047 37.5 38.5 80 1.0 80 
DZG-SF-24-048 39.0 49.0 115 10.0 1,152 
DZG-SF-24-049 13.0 14.0 829 1.0 829 
DZG-SF-24-049 21.5 25.0 114 3.5 400 
DZG-SF-24-051 6.0 7.5 332 1.5 498 
DZG-SF-24-051 55.0 58.0 410 3.0 1,230 
DZG-SF-24-052 16.5 19.5 494 3.0 1,482 
DZG-SF-24-052 64.0 65.0 144 1.0 144 
DZG-SF-24-053 6.5 7.0 668 0.5 334 
DZG-SF-24-054 7.5 9.0 716 1.5 1,074 
DZG-SF-24-054 43.5 48.0 91 4.5 408 
DZG-SF-24-054 76.5 78.5 114 2.0 228 
DZG-SF-24-055 34.0 35.5 108 1.5 162 
DZG-SF-24-055 40.5 42.0 128 1.5 192 
DZG-SF-24-055 44.5 45.0 180 0.5 90 
DZG-SF-24-056 0.0 12.5 187 12.5 2,332 
DZG-SF-24-056 15.5 29.5 625 14.0 8,756 
Including 26.0 28.0 2,677 2.0 5,354 
DZG-SF-24-056 32.5 33.5 88 1.0 88 
DZG-SF-24-056 38.0 39.5 96 1.5 144 
DZG-SF-24-056 55.0 56.0 1,156 1.0 1,156 
DZG-SF-24-056 61.5 72.0 245 10.5 2,570 
DZG-SF-24-057 21.0 22.5 76 1.5 114 
DZG-SF-24-057 55.5 61.0 291 5.5 1,600 
DZG-SF-24-057 65.0 69.0 1,252 4.0 5,008 
DZG-SF-24-057 82.5 86.0 111 3.5 388 
DZG-SF-24-057 92.5 102.0 232 9.5 2,203 
DZG-SF-24-057 103.5 105.0 80 1.5 120 
DZG-SF-24-058 8.0 11.5 437 3.5 1,530 
DZG-SF-24-058 29.5 30.5 160 1.0 160 
DZG-SF-24-058 40.5 42.0 96 1.5 144 
DZG-SF-24-058 54.0 55.5 136 1.5 204 
DZG-SF-24-058 79.0 80.0 76 1.0 76 
DZG-SF-24-059 0.0 17.0 196 17.0 3,330 
DZG-SF-24-059 57.5 59.0 884 1.5 1,326 
DZG-SF-24-059 60.5 61.5 96 1.0 96 
DZG-SF-24-060 11.5 12.5 262 1.0 262 
DZG-SF-24-060 26.0 29.0 2,005 3.0 6,016 
DZG-SF-24-060 37.5 39.0 420 1.5 630 
DZG-SF-24-062 0.0 2.0 986 2.0 1,972 
DZG-SF-24-062 4.5 5.5 176 1.0 176 
DZG-SF-24-062 17.0 18.0 78 1.0 78 
DZG-SF-24-062 31.5 33.0 124 1.5 186 
DZG-SF-24-062 56.5 57.5 76 1.0 76 
DZG-SF-24-062 61.0 62.5 140 1.5 210 
DZG-SF-24-063 0.0 16.5 112 16.5 1,848 
DZG-SF-24-064 10.5 12.0 148 1.5 222 
DZG-SF-24-064 10.5 13.5 260 3.0 780 
DZG-SF-24-064 10.5 14.5 231 4.0 924 
DZG-SF-24-064 10.5 15.5 260 5.0 1,298 
DZG-SF-24-064 20.0 26.5 570 6.5 3,704 
Including 20.0 24.5 745 4.5 3,352 
DZG-SF-24-064 30.5 43.0 403 12.5 5,032 
Including 31.0 33.0 856 2.0 1,712 
DZG-SF-24-064 61.5 63.0 88 1.5 132 
DZG-SF-24-064 64.5 66.0 80 1.5 120 
DZG-SF-24-064 79.5 81.0 140 1.5 210 
DZG-SF-24-064 90.0 91.5 148 1.5 222 
DZG-SF-24-065 16.5 18.0 148 1.5 222 
DZG-SF-24-065 79.0 85.5 2,870 6.5 18,652 
Including 80.0 82.0 7,229 2.0 14,458 
DZG-SF-24-066 0.0 18.0 139 18.0 2,508 
DZG-SF-24-066 36.0 37.5 152 1.5 228 
DZG-SF-24-066 70.0 71.3 80 1.3 104 
DZG-SF-24-067 12.0 13.5 248 1.5 372 
DZG-SF-24-067 16.5 25.0 935 8.5 7,950 
Including 23.5 25.0 4,440 1.5 6,660 
DZG-SF-24-067 36.5 38.0 132 1.5 198 
DZG-SF-24-067 39.5 41.0 100 1.5 150 
DZG-SF-24-068 3.0 6.0 235 3.0 706 
DZG-SF-24-068 18.0 19.5 416 1.5 624 
DZG-SF-24-068 48.0 49.5 372 1.5 558 
DZG-SF-24-069 37.5 41.0 466 3.5 1,630 
DZG-SF-24-069 61.5 63.0 134 1.5 201 
DZG-SF-24-069 69.0 70.5 328 1.5 492 
DZG-SF-24-069 79.0 80.0 208 1.0 208 
DZG-SF-24-070 24.0 25.5 80 1.5 120 
DZG-SF-24-070 34.5 35.5 168 1.0 168 
DZG-SF-24-070 36.5 37.5 104 1.0 104 
DZG-SF-24-070 105.5 107.5 1,277 2.0 2,554 
DZG-SF-24-070 114.5 123.5 180 9.0 1,624 
DZG-SF-24-070 128.5 134.5 896 6.0 5,376 
Including 131.0 132.0 3,820 1.0 3,820 
DZG-SF-24-071 1.5 3.0 80 1.5 120 
DZG-SF-24-071 6.0 19.0 225 13.0 2,920 
DZG-SF-24-071 23.5 25.5 78 2.0 156 
DZG-SF-24-071 43.0 46.0 148 3.0 444 
DZG-SF-24-072 24.0 25.5 116 1.5 174 
DZG-SF-24-072 48.0 49.5 76 1.5 114 
DZG-SF-24-073 56.0 63.5 538 7.5 4,032 
Including 60.0 62.0 1,690 2.0 3,380 
DZG-SF-24-074 0.0 3.0 112 3.0 336 
DZG-SF-24-074 30.5 32.0 168 1.5 252 
DZG-SF-24-074 47.0 48.5 388 1.5 582 
DZG-SF-24-075 21.0 24.0 344 3.0 1,032 
DZG-SF-24-075 96.0 96.5 80 0.5 40 
DZG-SF-24-076 30.0 34.5 111 4.5 498 
DZG-SF-24-076 39.0 40.5 80 1.5 120 
DZG-SF-24-076 42.0 45.0 106 3.0 318 
DZG-SF-24-077 21.0 22.5 88 1.5 132 
DZG-SF-24-077 58.5 61.0 588 2.5 1,471 
DZG-SF-24-077 63.0 64.0 76 1.0 76 
DZG-SF-24-077 87.5 90.0 307 2.5 768 
DZG-SF-24-078 24.0 26.0 153 2.0 306 
DZG-SF-24-078 35.0 36.0 380 1.0 380 
DZG-SF-24-078 40.5 42.0 96 1.5 144 
DZG-SF-24-078 45.0 46.0 384 1.0 384 
DZG-SF-24-078 52.5 53.5 92 1.0 92 
DZG-SF-24-078 58.0 59.5 92 1.5 138 
DZG-SF-24-079 18.0 26.0 153 8.0 1,226 
DZG-SF-24-079 46.5 51.5 545 5.0 2,726 
DZG-SF-24-079 54.0 55.0 80 1.0 80 
DZG-SF-24-081 55.0 56.5 148 1.5 222 
DZG-SF-24-081 68.5 70.0 104 1.5 156 
DZG-SF-24-081 79.0 82.0 132 3.0 396 
DZG-SF-24-082 4.5 16.5 656 12.0 7,872 
Including 9.0 15.0 928 6.0 5,568 
DZG-SF-24-082 33.0 34.0 88 1.0 88 
DZG-SF-24-085 3.0 6.0 216 3.0 648 
Underground T28
TD28-24-2000-172 8.4 9.6 95 1.2 114 
TD28-24-2000-179 0.0 4.8 745 4.8 3,575 
TD28-24-2000-188 3.6 6.0 802 2.4 1,924 
TD28-24-2030-194 0.0 3.6 125 3.6 450 
TD28-24-2030-194 10.8 15.6 123 4.8 592 
TD28-24-2030-195 16.8 18.0 76 1.2 91 
TD28-24-2125-146 8.4 13.2 365 4.8 1,752 
TD28-24-2125-146 19.2 20.4 92 1.2 110 
TD28-24-2125-147 9.6 15.6 388 6.0 2,329 
TD28-24-2125-150 9.6 12.0 411 2.4 986 
TD28-24-2125-151 2.4 4.8 219 2.4 524 
TD28-24-2125-157 10.8 16.8 156 6.0 934 
TD28-24-2125-158 21.6 25.2 169 3.6 607 
TD28-24-2125-169 15.6 18.0 131 2.4 314 
Underground YAK
YAKD-24-1950-009 14.4 18.0 255 3.6 917 
YAKD-24-1950-009 27.6 28.8 164 1.2 197 
YAKD-24-1950-009 42.0 44.4 133 2.4 319 
YAKD-24-1950-010 3.6 6.0 565 2.4 1,356 
YAKD-24-1950-010 32.4 45.6 308 13.2 4,061 
Including 40.8 43.2 904 2.4 2,170 
YAKD-24-1950-011 38.4 40.8 102 2.4 244 
YAKD-24-1950-025 9.6 12.0 201 2.4 481 
YAKD-24-1950-025 25.2 28.8 201 3.6 725 
YAKD-24-1950-025 32.4 40.8 143 8.4 1,201 
YAKD-24-1950-026 27.6 46.8 369 19.2 7,078 
Including 27.6 31.2 1,247 3.6 4,490 
YAKD-24-1950-027 28.8 33.6 272 4.8 1,306 
YAKD-24-1950-027 44.4 45.6 132 1.2 158 
YAKD-24-2100-028 13.2 37.2 219 24.0 5,246 
YAKD-24-2100-029 28.8 31.2 262 2.4 629 
YAKD-24-2100-030 13.2 14.4 216 1.2 259 
YAKD-24-2100-031 38.4 39.6 364 1.2 437 
YAKD-24-2100-033 24.0 25.2 97 1.2 116 
YAKD-24-2100-034 13.2 14.4 112 1.2 134 
YAKD-24-2100-034 25.2 26.4 100 1.2 120 
YAKD-24-2100-034 28.8 33.6 160 4.8 766 
YAKD-24-2100-034 36.0 37.2 162 1.2 194 
YAKD-24-2100-036 39.6 40.8 504 1.2 605 
YAKD-24-2100-036 45.6 48.0 268 2.4 643 
YAKD-24-2100-038 13.2 14.4 294 1.2 353 
YAKD-24-2100-040 20.4 25.2 422 4.8 2,026 
YAKD-24-2100-041 31.2 32.4 116 1.2 139 
YAKD-24-2100-041 36.0 37.2 108 1.2 130 
YAKD-24-2100-041 38.4 39.6 112 1.2 134 
YAKD-24-2100-042 27.6 28.8 140 1.2 168 
YAKD-24-2100-042 31.2 32.4 132 1.2 158 
YAKD-24-2100-042 46.8 48.0 144 1.2 173 
YAKD-24-2100-043 40.8 42.0 128 1.2 154 
YAKD-24-2100-044 12.0 13.2 232 1.2 278 
YAKD-24-2100-044 36.0 37.2 384 1.2 461 
YAKD-24-2100-045 24.0 33.6 250 9.6 2,400 
Including 26.4 28.8 620 2.4 1,488 
YAKD-24-2100-047 13.2 14.4 144 1.2 173 
YAKD-24-2100-047 16.8 43.2 235 26.4 6,202 
Including 20.4 24.0 673 3.6 2,424 

1 Holes were drilled at various angles, true widths are not known at this time.
2 All assay results are above the cut-off grade of 75 g/t Ag.


