Dragonfly Energy Empowers Youth with Actor Jeremy Renner and The John Lennon Educational Tour Bus on an Original Project

“Imagine: A Musical Collaboration with Jeremy Renner,” premieres at the opening night of Artown, a 31-day celebration held annually in Reno, Nevada, and the largest arts and culture festival in the western United States.

In collaboration with the RennerVation Foundation and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Nevada, six youth ages 14 to 16 worked with The John Lennon Educational Tour Bus to write, record and produce an original song and accompanying music video.

The RennerVation Foundation, founded in Reno, Nevada, was established to offer children in foster care and at-risk youth the chance to embrace a childhood filled with opportunity, growth, and belonging.

The project was hosted by Dragonfly Energy as part of their support of the John Lennon Educational Tour Bus, which is powered by Dragonfly Energy’s Battle Born Batteries. The nontoxic lithium batteries help move the nonprofit mobile recording studio toward improved sustainability.

RENO, Nev., July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: DFLI) (“Dragonfly Energy” or the “Company”), an industry leader in energy storage and maker of Battle Born Batteries®, spearheaded a collaboration that brought together innovation, music and the imagination of youth to write, record and premiere an original song and music video. Imagine: A Musical Collaboration with Jeremy Renner, is the result of two days of songwriting, recording, production, and filming and premiered at Artown, a 31-day celebration held annually in Reno, Nevada, and the largest arts and culture festival in the western U.S. The project was hosted by Dragonfly Energy, which supports the John Lennon Educational Tour Bus as they move toward sustainability by providing the nontoxic lithium Battle Born Batteries® that power the mobile recording studio.

Six talented youth from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Nevada joined the team from The John Lennon Educational Tour Bus and worked alongside actor, musician and founder of the RennerVation Foundation, Jeremy Renner, to complete the project.





“Music is a unifying and personal experience, and it's meant to be shared," Renner said. "I'm thrilled to be part of this project and this community and to have the opportunity to make a difference in kids' lives. The RennerVation Foundation emerged from the Rennervations show filmed here, with the goal of being more effective and providing every opportunity to foster and at-risk youth. This project has achieved that. Everyone involved is a strong supporter of this community, so it's wonderful to be a part of it.”

Brian Rothschild, co-founder of the John Lennon Educational Tour Bus, said, “It’s been an incredible couple of days here in Reno, working with the youth, Jeremy Renner, and the community. We do projects all over the country and this one was special to shine a light on the youth in such a big way and give them a stage and opportunity to be involved in something bigger than they can imagine. That’s what it’s about. We’re thrilled to be here and partner with Dragonfly Energy, The RennerVation Foundation and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Nevada on this collaboration.”

The Lennon Bus, a nonprofit mobile recording facility that provides hands-on experiences for students of all ages, was transitioned to lithium power, bringing a new level of sustainability, cost-savings, and improved mobility and experience with additional runtime using batteries, plus extended runtime with the availability of solar power thanks to Battle Born Batteries and Dragonfly Energy.

“There are a few projects that go beyond the business side of what we do, and this is definitely one,” said Tyler Bourns, chief marketing officer for Dragonfly Energy. “We see this as our gift to the community and an opportunity to celebrate and cheer for our youth while at the same time helping a worthwhile nonprofit move toward sustainability. We hope this project has an impact beyond those involved, and together, our community can continue to encourage young minds that they can do anything.”

To see the result of this collaboration and the completed music video, click here.

For more information about Dragonfly Energy, visit DragonflyEnergy.com.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: DFLI) is a comprehensive lithium battery technology company, specializing in cell manufacturing, battery pack assembly, and full system integration. Through its renowned Battle Born Batteries® brand, Dragonfly Energy has established itself as a frontrunner in the lithium battery industry, with hundreds of thousands of reliable battery packs deployed in the field through top-tier OEMs and a diverse retail customer base. At the forefront of domestic lithium battery cell production, Dragonfly Energy’s patented dry electrode manufacturing process can deliver chemistry-agnostic power solutions for a broad spectrum of applications, including energy storage systems, electric vehicles, and consumer electronics. The Company's overarching mission is the future deployment of its proprietary, nonflammable, all-solid-state battery cells.

To learn more about Dragonfly Energy and its commitment to clean energy advancements, visit www.dragonflyenergy.com/investors.

About the John Lennon Educational Tour Bus

The John Lennon Educational Tour Bus is the premiere nonprofit mobile recording facility that provides hands-on experiences for students of all ages. In its 26th year of touring, the Lennon Bus features a Dolby Atmos studio with the latest audio and video technology, gear and products. The concept began as an offshoot of the John Lennon Songwriting Contest, dedicated to providing opportunities for both professional and amateur songwriters around the world, proceeds from which help to support the Lennon Bus. The Lennon Bus travels across the U.S. and Canada year-round, providing free tours and workshops at schools, colleges and universities, festivals, on tours with headlining artists, and at major industry conferences. Lennon Bus Europe began providing these same opportunities to the young people of Europe when it launched in Liverpool, UK in May 2013. The Lennon Bus is made possible by Yoko Ono Lennon and the following sponsors and contributors: Apple, Inc., The Dolby Institute, Battle Born Batteries, NAMM Foundation, Westlake Pro, Gibson Gives, Audio-Technica, Genelec, Apogee, Roland, Epiphone, Triple G Ventures, Triad-Orbit, Reason Studios, Solid State Logic, Neutrik, Blackmagic Design, Grace Design, Avid, Universal Audio, and Flock Audio.

About the RennerVation Foundation

The RennerVation Foundation is dedicated to serving children in foster care and at-risk youth by providing a safe haven and targeted programs to develop skills, confidence and opportunities. The organization believes that every child deserves a chance to thrive and reach their full potential, regardless of their circumstances. Through a combination of mentorship, educational support, and enrichment programs, The RennerVation Foundation strives to empower these youth to overcome challenges and build a brighter future while creating a community where all children feel valued, supported and inspired to achieve their dreams.

About Big Brother Big Sisters of Northern Nevada

For more than 100 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters has operated under the belief that inherent in every child is the ability to succeed and thrive in life. As the nation’s largest donor- and volunteer-supported mentoring network, Big Brothers Big Sisters makes meaningful, monitored matches between adult volunteers (Bigs) and children (Littles), ages 6 through 18, in communities across the country. The RennerVation Foundation has an existing partnership with the local chapter through its Founder and involvement with the RennerVations show (Disney+).

