Helio Genomics Announces Separation from Laboratory for Advanced Medicine, a Cayman Holding Company

IRVINE, Calif., July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helio Genomics (“Helio” or “the Company”), an AI-driven healthcare company specializing in diagnostics technology and test development for cancer detection, today announced that it has completed the separation from its parent company, Laboratory for Advanced Medicine, Inc. (LAM), a Cayman Holding Company, on June 19, 2024.

Helio Genomics continues to execute on its pipeline and commercialization of its multi-analyte blood-based test, HelioLiver Dx. Developed by Helio Genomics and powered by AI, the HelioLiver Dx test utilizes cell-free DNA (cfDNA) methylation patterns along with serum protein biomarkers and patient demographic information to detect HCC in patients with liver cirrhosis, who are recommended to be surveilled every six months by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD). The HelioLiver Dx test was recently validated in the Company’s 1,968 patient pivotal clinical trial CLiMB, with the results released at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) Congress 2024.

Justin Chen Li, Chief Executive Officer of Helio Genomics stated, “Helio is now, more than ever, well-positioned to impact patient care for individuals who are at high-risk of liver cancer, and the separation from our parent company only serves to further accelerate our strategic priorities as a standalone entity.”

Gary Frazier, Chief Growth Officer of Helio Genomics stated, “The separation from LAM marks the beginning of a new chapter for Helio, one that reflects our growth as a company as we transition from R&D to commercialization with the HelioLiver Dx diagnostics test.”

Helio was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA. For more information, please visit our website at www.heliogenomics.com or www.linkedin.com/company/heliogenomics; information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted in both locations.

About Helio Genomics

Helio Genomics is a commercial stage, AI-driven healthcare company specializing in diagnostics technology and test development for cancer detection. HelioLiver is a multi-analyte blood test that evaluates cell free DNA (cfDNA) methylation patterns, serum protein markers, and demographic information for the detection of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). For more information, please visit us at www.heliogenomics.com.

