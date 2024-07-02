From Call to Care: ESO Acquires Logis Solutions, Reinventing Emergency Response

AUSTIN, Texas, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESO, a leading data and software company serving emergency medical services (EMS), fire departments, hospitals, state and federal agencies, has acquired Logis Solutions, a global leader offering complementary computer-aided dispatch (CAD), logistics and billing software to EMS, fire departments, emergency communication centers and hospitals. ESO and Logis are uniting to integrate data and workflows from call taking, dispatch and billing across the emergency response continuum.



The Logis logistics software builds on ESO’s foundation serving EMS, fire departments, and hospitals and extends ESO’s data-driven insights to dispatch and emergency communication centers, while enhancing mobile integrated health capabilities.

“We are at an inflection point for our industries as technology advancements and data unite,” said Eric Beck, President and CEO of ESO. “We've been scaling our technology and services to drive outcome improvements – across public safety and healthcare – for communities, responders, clinicians, patients and researchers across the globe.”

Leveraging ESO’s outcomes, emergency response data, machine learning and AI, Logis and ESO will deliver a transformational set of solutions that drive intelligent resourcing and need-matched care, while unlocking greater value for emergency services and healthcare.

The new opportunities available through these combined technologies include:

Smart Resourcing : Drive enhanced operational efficiency and improve community health and safety outcomes by connecting emergency communications, responders and hospital outcomes to deliver the right resources, at the right time with the right cost.

: Drive enhanced operational efficiency and improve community health and safety outcomes by connecting emergency communications, responders and hospital outcomes to deliver the right resources, at the right time with the right cost. Novel Models of Care : Integrated product ecosystem and predictive system status management that enable mobile integrated healthcare, delivery innovation and value-based workflows.

: Integrated product ecosystem and predictive system status management that enable mobile integrated healthcare, delivery innovation and value-based workflows. Revenue Optimization: Seamlessly support billing and EMS revenue cycle management through integrated data, interoperability and automation.



“This integration represents a visionary step towards a future where public safety data isn’t siloed, but rather all sectors of health and safety work together to create a more connected and responsive system,” said René Munk Joergensen, Partner at Logis. “We’ve seen the use of data in this space evolve substantially in recent years. This is the next big step that will transform the industry and our use of technology.”

Together, the combined companies will continue innovating for the industry – to improve community health and safety through the power of connected data.

About ESO

ESO (ESO Solutions, Inc.) is dedicated to improving community health and safety through the power of data. Since its founding in 2004, the company continues to pioneer innovative, user-friendly software to meet the changing needs of today’s EMS agencies, fire departments, hospitals, and state and federal offices. ESO currently serves thousands of customers throughout North America with a broad software portfolio, including the industry-leading ESO Electronic Health Record (EHR), the next generation ePCR; ESO Health Data Exchange (HDE), the first-of-its-kind healthcare interoperability platform; ESO Fire RMS, the modern fire Record Management System; ESO Patient Registry (trauma, burn and stroke registry software); and ESO State Repository. ESO is headquartered in Austin, Texas and is part of the Vista Equity Partners portfolio. For more information, visit www.eso.com.

About Logis Solutions

Mission-driven to help emergency responders provide better care, Logis Solutions offers state-of-the-art CAD and billing solutions to 911, fire and EMS organizations, including non-emergency transport and homecare services. The robust, intuitive and customizable products efficiently share data, improving workflows, billing management, resource allocation, location accuracy, and response times. Logis Solutions was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Naerum, Denmark. Learn more at https://logissolutions.net

