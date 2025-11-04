ESO and IAED Form Strategic Partnership to Advance Evidence-Based Emergency Dispatch and Response

AUSTIN, Texas and SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESO Solutions, Inc. (“ESO”), a leading data services and software provider for EMS, fire departments, hospitals, and government agencies, and The International Academies of Emergency Dispatch® (IAED) , the standard-setting organization for emergency dispatch and response services worldwide, have formed a strategic research alliance to advance outcomes-based emergency dispatch worldwide for the first time.

This partnership brings together ESO’s robust, outcomes-linked data ecosystem and IAED’s globally trusted dispatch protocols to create a new era of outcomes-based research and innovation in emergency response. In collaboration, IAED and ESO will demonstrate the impact of dispatch decisions in time-sensitive emergencies and accelerate the evidence-base for alternative response, needs-matched resourcing, and affordable, sustainable healthcare delivery.

“The collaboration between IAED and ESO is a powerful step forward for the global emergency response community,” said Jerry Overton, President of IAED. “By leveraging integrated data and rigorous research, we can address the challenges facing emergency communications centers, emergency medical services, ambulances services and fire departments—rising call volumes, resource strain, and the need for sustainable solutions. Together, we will set new standards for evidence-based dispatch and empower smarter, safer responses.”

By validating dispatch protocols with real-world outcomes, the alliance will empower organizations to allocate and deploy resources more effectively—unlocking transformational value from emergency dispatch and evidenced-based response.

Together, ESO and IAED will deliver joint research projects, offer co-hosted research development workshops, and support peer-reviewed publications that validate dispatch protocols and inform system design using outcomes data. ESO’s integrated data will enable granular, protocol-level analyses and ongoing prospective research to define best practices, develop outcomes-based system status management, and support healthcare policy for improved and sustainable delivery. This approach addresses specific community needs, strengthens global standards, and drives innovation in dispatch and emergency response globally.

“At ESO, we believe that outcome-driven insights are the key to advancing emergency response. Partnering with IAED allows us to link dispatch, ambulance, fire and hospital outcomes in a way that has never been done before,” said Eric Beck, President & CEO of ESO. “This partnership will not only quantify the impact of dispatch decisions in time-sensitive emergencies, but also drive innovation in response models, system design and system status management—ultimately improving outcomes for patients, responders and communities worldwide.”

About The IAED

The International Academies of Emergency Dispatch is the standard-setting organization for medical, fire, police, and nurse triage emergency dispatch and response services worldwide and is the leading body of emergency services dispatch experts. Our various Boards and Councils work on behalf of over 83,000 members in 60 countries—and in coordination with other influential public safety organizations—to ensure that the comprehensive system covering all aspects of emergency dispatching is safe, fast, effective, and cutting-edge. IAED protocols are used in more than 4,257 communication centers across the world in 31 languages and have been time-tested across hundreds of millions of calls for medical, fire, police, and nurse triage dispatching. emergencydispatch.org

About ESO

ESO ’s mission is to improve community health and safety outcomes through the power of data. Founded by emergency responders and medical professionals in 2004, ESO advances the industry by combining deep domain expertise with innovative technology, impactful research and the industry’s largest emergency data asset. The company delivers the world's most trusted and connected emergency ecosystem—an open, interoperable platform that unites emergency medical response, fire, hospital and government stakeholders across the full emergency continuum. The ecosystem is powered by rich data, embedded intelligence and purpose-built solutions that help emergency care teams deliver better outcomes. ESO’s solutions are designed to support intelligent workflows and provide insights to decision-makers all while maintaining the highest standards of data security and patient privacy. The company helps customers around the world deliver measurable improvements in clinical, operational and financial outcomes with dedicated teams in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Denmark, Czech Republic, and Costa Rica. For more information, visit www.eso.com .

