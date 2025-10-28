ESO Appoints Susan Young as Chief Financial Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESO Solutions, Inc. , (“ESO”), a leading data services and software provider for EMS, fire departments, hospitals, and government agencies, today announced the appointment of Susan Young as Chief Financial Officer. Young brings more than two decades of strategic financial leadership where she drove growth across SaaS and technology-enabled organizations, Fortune 50 companies and private equity-backed firms.

In her role as CFO, Young will oversee all financial operations globally for ESO. With her strategic leadership and hands-on experience handling financial governance at Fortune 50 companies, she is well-equipped to help propel ESO’s continued success. Her contributions will play a key part in furthering ESO’s mission to improve community health and safety outcomes through the power of data.

"Susan’s financial acumen and operational experience will be instrumental as our organization enters its next chapter," said Eric Beck, President & CEO of ESO. "Her ability to balance strategic growth with innovation will further strengthen our capacity to deliver best-in-class solutions for the first responders, health systems and governmental organizations who depend on our platform every day to serve their patients and communities."

As a six-time CFO, Young has served across a diverse range of company stages and structures including Konovo, Q2 Solutions, Xerox and Kodak. She has successfully led complex transactions, internal system transformations and global expansion that led to substantial revenue and business growth. Her extensive cross-sector experience in life sciences, SaaS, technology-enabled services, data services, clinical trials and consumer product development is well matched for ESO – further enabling its ability to support the emergency services industry.

"ESO's mission to serve and connect the entire emergency ecosystem resonates deeply with me," said Young. "I'm honored to partner with this talented team to strengthen our financial foundation as we continue building the world's most trusted platform for emergency services. The opportunity to contribute to a vision with such a profound community impact is exactly where I want to be."

Young holds an MBA in Finance and New Venture Marketing from Syracuse University and a BS in Finance from Clarkson University. She brings deep experience having served on advisory boards and governance committees, and as a founding member of the CFO Leadership Council's Raleigh chapter.

The announcement follows the appointment of John Basmadjian as Chief Product and Technology Officer in April 2025 and further showcases ESO’s commitment to hiring top-tier talent who advance ESO’s mission and momentum. For more information on ESO, visit www.eso.com .

About ESO

ESO ’s mission is to improve community health and safety outcomes through the power of data. Founded by emergency responders and medical professionals in 2004, ESO advances the industry by combining deep domain expertise with innovative technology, impactful research and the industry’s largest emergency data asset. The company delivers the world's most trusted and connected emergency ecosystem—an open, interoperable platform that unites emergency medical response, fire, hospital and government stakeholders across the full emergency continuum. The ecosystem is powered by rich data, embedded intelligence and purpose-built solutions that help emergency care teams deliver better outcomes. ESO’s solutions are designed to support intelligent workflows and provide insights to decision-makers all while maintaining the highest standards of data security and patient privacy. The company helps customers around the world deliver measurable improvements in clinical, operational and financial outcomes with dedicated teams in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Denmark, Czech Republic, and Costa Rica. For more information, visit www.eso.com .