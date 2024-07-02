Eos Energy Announces Expansion of Existing Project with Indian Energy and the California Energy Commission

TURTLE CREEK, Pa., July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) ("Eos" or the “Company”), a leading provider of safe, scalable, efficient, and sustainable zinc-based Long Duration Energy Storage (LDES) systems, today announced an expansion of its existing agreement with Indian Energy, adding 25 MWh of storage to the existing 35 MWh order for an overall project size of 60 MWh to enhance grid resiliency for the Viejas Band of Kumeyaay Indians. This expansion is Eos’ largest order funded by the California Energy Commission and represents a significant advancement in sustainable energy solutions within California.



“We are excited to continue our partnership with Indian Energy and the California Energy Commission to accelerate the adoption of safe, made in America clean energy technologies,” said Justin Vagnozzi, Vice President of Sales at Eos Energy. “This partnership affirms our shared vision for a more sustainable future and highlights the critical role of energy storage in achieving California's ambitious climate goals, while providing reliable, flexible energy security to remote communities.”

The Viejas Enterprise Microgrid installation will include a hybrid of the Company’s Gen 2.3 systems, which have already been delivered, and the new Eos Z3TM Cubes. These systems are safe, non-flammable, and do not require cooling systems, reducing both ambient noise as well as operating costs. Eos continues to scale Z3 production on its newly commissioned state-of-the-art manufacturing line in Turtle Creek, Pennsylvania, supported by its predominantly U.S. supply chain.

Indian Energy, a Native American-owned microgrid developer, and Maada’oozh, a Native American-owned microgrid operations and maintenance provider, worked in partnership with the California Energy Commission to select the Eos Z3TM technology for the Viejas Enterprise Microgrid.

“Eos’ Battery Energy Storage System technology is a leading LDES solution that will ensure resiliency and reliability for the Viejas Tribe,” said Dr. Craig Reiter, Chief Sustainability Officer for Indian Energy and Maada’oozh. “Eos meets our domestic content requirements by being made in America and satisfies our sustainability goals as a non-lithium energy storage manufacturer.”

“Eos’ non-flammable proprietary technology represents a pivotal step forward in our commitment to deploying a diverse set of energy storage technologies,” said Allen J. Cadreau, Vice President of Engineering at Indian Energy. “The scalability, reliability and flexibility of their systems make them ideal for meeting our energy storage needs. We are confident that our partnership with Eos will not only enhance our operational efficiency, but also contribute to providing resiliency and energy stability in communities that face the greatest risk of being adversely affected by climate change.”

The expanded project provides dependable utility-scale renewable energy through the development of a solar-plus LDES microgrid on the Tribal lands of the Viejas Band of the Kumeyaay Indians in Alpine, California. This expansion signifies the strengthening partnership between the three entities and reaffirms their commitment to accelerate the shift to safe LDES solutions in the state of California.

This announcement follows the recent milestones of Eos successfully launching commercial production on its first state-of-the-art manufacturing line and receiving an up to $315.5 million strategic investment from Cerberus, a global leader in alternative investing, positioning the Company to scale and produce Z3 long duration storage systems for large-scale customer projects.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. is accelerating the shift to clean energy with positively ingenious solutions that transform how the world stores power. Our breakthrough Znyth™ aqueous zinc battery was designed to overcome the limitations of conventional lithium-ion technology. It is safe, scalable, efficient, sustainable, manufactured in the U.S., and the core of our innovative systems that today provides utility, industrial, and commercial customers with a proven, reliable energy storage alternative for 3 to 12-hour applications. Eos was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey. For more information about Eos (NASDAQ: EOSE), visit eose.com .

About Indian Energy

Indian Energy is a 100% Native American-owned and operated project developer and systems integrator. The company specializes in developing large-scale advanced energy resiliency solutions for the Department of Defense, Community energy groups and Tribal utility authorities across North America. Indian Energy has 6 GWh of renewable generation and energy storage currently under development.

About Maada’oozh

Maada’oozh is a Native American-owned Distribution, Logistics, and Microgrid Maintenance company. Maada’oozh develops energy solutions that assists our customers in meeting their sustainability and environmental goals. Maada’oozh promotes Social and Environmental Justice by developing projects that benefit the people and communities where the projects are built.

