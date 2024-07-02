Global Ophthalmology Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market Size To Exceed USD 4.62 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 6.95%

New York, United States , July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Ophthalmology Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market Size is to Grow from USD 2.36 Billion in 2023 to USD 4.62 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.95% during the projected period.





Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/4743

Ophthalmology contract research organization (CRO) is a company that provides technical knowledge, ensuring the design, and conducting of trials for ophthalmic research and developing novel therapeutics and medical devices. They accelerate the development of and approval of new drugs and devices of eye care by conducting quality clinical research programs through innovative processes and technology. These services are provided to life science companies including biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device companies at reduced costs and timelines to bring new therapeutics and medical devices to the market. The ever-increasing number of clinical trials and outsourcing services have been significantly benefitting from partnering with CROs. The increased burden of eye diseases and the growing government investment in R&D activities for the development of novel therapeutics and advanced medical devices for treating eye diseases are anticipated to drive market growth. The increasing public awareness as well as the rising geriatric population are contributing to market growth. The increasing demand for conducting R&D activities by the new and mid-sized pharmaceutical and biotech companies is fueling the market demand. On the contrary, the ever-changing and complex regulatory requirements for the approval of new ophthalmic therapeutics and devices are restraining the global ophthalmology contract research organization (CRO) market.

Browse key industry insights spread across 215 pages with 124 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Ophthalmology Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Service Type (Early Phase Development Services, Clinical Research, Laboratory Services, and regulatory Consulting Services), By Therapy (Traditional Interventions, Anti-Inflammatory Interventions, Corticosteroids, NSAIDs, Immunomodulators, Other Anti-Inflammatory Interventions, Anti-Oxidative Interventions, Other Traditional Interventions, and Advanced Interventions), By End-use (Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies, Medical Device Companies, and Academic Institutes), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/4743

The clinical research segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share in 2023.

Based on service type, the global ophthalmology contract research organization (CRO) market is segmented into early phase development services, clinical research, laboratory services, and regulatory consulting services. Among these, the clinical research segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share in 2023. The development of advanced ocular imaging technologies and diagnostic tools gives accurate and precise results of eye diagnosis during clinical research. The accessibility of specialized expertise for conducting clinical trials for obtaining high-quality therapeutics is propelling the market growth.

The anti-inflammatory segment dominated the global ophthalmology contract research organization (CRO) market in 2023.

Based on the therapy, the global ophthalmology contract research organization (CRO) market is segmented into traditional interventions, anti-inflammatory interventions, corticosteroids, NSAIDs, Immunomodulators, other anti-inflammatory interventions, anti-oxidative interventions, other traditional interventions, and advanced interventions. Among these, the anti-inflammatory interventions segment dominated the global ophthalmology contract research organization (CRO) market in 2023. After eye surgery, ophthalmic anti-inflammatory are used to treat inflammatory eye conditions such as allergic conjunctivitis, non-infectious uveitis, and eye inflammation. The increasing awareness about ocular inflammatory disorders and the development of new ophthalmic anti-inflammatory drugs are driving the market growth.

The pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies held the largest revenue share of the global ophthalmology contract research organization (CRO) market in 2023.

Based on the end-use, the global ophthalmology contract research organization (CRO) market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, medical device companies, and academic institutes. Among these, the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies held the largest revenue share of the global ophthalmology contract research organization (CRO) market in 2023. The advanced imaging and diagnostic technologies and state-of-the-art facilities in the ophthalmology CRO fulfill the growing need for the R&D of ophthalmic drugs. The rising investments by the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies for ophthalmic drug development are propelling the market growth.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/4743

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. The increased number of conducting clinical trials is responsible for driving the market. The increasing R&D investments for the development of novel ophthalmology therapies are significantly driving the market growth in the region. Further, the availability of a highly skilled workforce as well as favorable regulatory scenarios propels the regional market.

Europe region is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. The increasing aging population and increasing eye-related ailments are responsible for driving the market. The growing need for advanced research and development efforts from CRO is driving the market demand. In addition, commitment to cutting-edge ophthalmic treatments is fueling the market demand in the region.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Ophthalmology Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market Medpace, Inc., ORA Inc., Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Syneos Health, WuXi AppTec ICON plc, Iris Pharma, Trial Runners, The Emmes Company LLC, Lexitas Pharma Services, Inc., TFS HeathScience, ProTrial Research, Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Covance Inc.), Pharmaceutical Products Development (Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.), Worldwide Clinical Trials, CTRG (Clinical Trial Resource Group), and Others Key Vendors.

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/4743

Key Target Audience

Market Players

Investors

End-users

Government Authorities

Consulting and Research Firm

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Recent Developments

In May 2024, Ora, Inc., the foremost global ophthalmology contract research organization (CRO), announced a strategic, exclusive partnership with the Singapore Eye Research Institute (SERI), a world-renowned institution for cutting-edge eye research and ophthalmic preclinical studies. This partnership aimed at providing early-stage innovators around the world with comprehensive research support, set to revolutionize the development of new ophthalmic therapies.

In January 2024, iuvo BioScience, a specialty PRO (Partner Research Organization) providing preclinical and clinical development services, lab services, and scientific consulting, acquired Promedica International, a California Corp. (PMI), a specialty ophthalmology-focused clinical CRO. The combined organization would support all aspects of ophthalmic clinical research, leveraging an even larger team of experts in ophthalmology.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global ophthalmology contract research organization (CRO) market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Ophthalmology Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market, By Service Type

Early Phase Development Services

Clinical Research

Laboratory Services

Regulatory Consulting Services

Global Ophthalmology Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market, By Therapy

Traditional Interventions

Anti-Inflammatory Interventions

Corticosteroids

NSAIDs

Immunomodulators

Other Anti-Inflammatory Interventions

Anti-Oxidative Interventions

Other Traditional Interventions

Advanced Interventions

Global Ophthalmology Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market, By End-Use

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

Medical Device Companies

Academic Institutes



Global Neurorehabilitation Devices Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa



Browse Related Reports

Global LASIK Eye Surgery Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Wavefront Optimized, Wavefront-Guided, Topography-Guided, and All Laser), By End-User (LASIK Eye Centers, Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Morphine Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Oral Tablets, Injection, and Capsule), By Application (Anesthesia, Cough Suppressant, Diarrhea Suppressant, and Others), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 - 2033.

Global Portable Ultrasound Machine Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Mobile Ultrasound Device, Handheld Ultrasound Device), By Application (Gynecology, Cardiology, Urology, Anesthesiology, Musculoskeletal), End-User (Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 - 2033.

Global Robotic Dentistry Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product & Services (Standalone Robots, Robot Assisted Systems, and Services), By Application (Implantology and Endodontics), By End-User (Dental Hospitals & Clinics and Dental Academics), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 - 2033.

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US: