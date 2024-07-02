Beanfield appoints Rizwan Jamal as its new Chief Executive Officer

TORONTO, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beanfield, a local and independent telecom in Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver and Ottawa, with over 450 employees, has appointed Rizwan Jamal as its Chief Executive Officer effective immediately.



David Pistachio, Chair of Beanfield’s Board, said, “We are thrilled to have a telecom leader of Rizwan’s experience join the Beanfield team. Our belief in this company and its bright future continues to grow. We are confident that Rizwan’s vision and track record is exactly what Beanfield needs as it embarks on its next chapter of expansion and growth.”

Mr. Jamal, who is based in Toronto, comes to Beanfield with deep industry knowledge and proven leadership and operational experience within the telecommunications sector in Canada. He was most recently the CEO of Xplore, one of the Canada’s largest facilities-based telecommunications providers. Prior to Xplore he worked at Bell Canada Enterprises Inc. (TSX, NYSE: BCE) for more than 11 years, where he served as President, Residential and Small Business. In addition, he spent 11 years at Telus Corporation in various roles, including as Senior Vice President of Consumer Marketing.

“I am excited to join the Beanfield team as they embark on the next phase of expansion and growth,” said Mr. Jamal. “Beanfield has built one of the country’s best all fibre networks providing desperately needed choice and better broadband alternatives to business and residential customers in Canada’s largest cities. I look forward to working with the entire Beanfield team to build on the company’s history of entrepreneurship, innovation and disruption.”

Mr. Jamal will guide Beanfield’s continued expansion in key markets, with emphasis on Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal and Ottawa.



Beanfield is an independent, facilities-based telecommunications company with headquarters in Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver. Founded in 1988 with an activist spirit, it expanded its fibre-optic network to serve markets in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa and Vancouver, with points of presence in Calgary, New York, and Seattle. Although well-poised to become a national telecommunications entity, Beanfield is committed to remaining faithful to its roots and ethos of being community-oriented and customer service focused. Beanfield believes everyone deserves quality connectivity at a fair price because that’s How It Should Be.

