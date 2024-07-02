LBMC CO-FOUNDER DAVID MORGAN RECEIVES LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Nashville, Tenn., July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What began as a traditional accounting firm in 1984 with just 12 employees has blossomed into a powerhouse serving more than 11,000 clients across the nation with a workforce exceeding 900. LBMC, now recognized as a top 35 firm in the nation, proudly announces that co-founder David Morgan has been honored with the Tennessee Society of Certified Public Accountants (TSCPA) 2024 TSCPApex Lifetime Achievement Award.

The TSCPApex Awards Program celebrates individuals who devote significant time, energy, and intellect to advancing the accounting profession and fostering its success. The Lifetime Achievement Award, in particular, is bestowed upon a TSCPA member who has demonstrated exceptional leadership, made significant contributions to the profession, and maintained an outstanding record of service to the society and local community.

David Morgan's journey with LBMC is a testament to visionary leadership and unwavering commitment. Co-founding LBMC in 1984, Morgan played a pivotal role in the firm's evolution from a modest enterprise to an industry leader in financial, human resources, technology, cybersecurity, and wealth advisory services. Today, Morgan continues to shape the firm's future as Chairman of LBMC Financial Services, LLC, while his philanthropic spirit endures through the LBMC Cares Foundation, established in 2022.

With a CPA career spanning 48 years, Morgan has been a steadfast TSCPA member, contributing to numerous leadership roles, including TSCPA Board Chair, and serving on the TSCPA Council since 1986. His influence extends beyond TSCPA, with leadership roles in the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and his alma mater, Tennessee Technological University, where he was recently honored with the Outstanding Philanthropy Award for his enduring support of scholarships and faculty.

"On behalf of the entire LBMC family, congratulations to David on this well-deserved honor,” said Jim Meade, CEO and Managing Shareholder of LBMC, PC. “David’s leadership and contributions have had a profound impact on both our profession and the broader community. His exemplary service and dedication to advancing the field of accounting are unparalleled. David has not only elevated the standards of our industry but also inspired countless professionals at LBMC and beyond.”

Reflecting on the award, David Morgan shared, "I am deeply honored to receive this recognition from TSCPA. When we started LBMC, our goal was to create a firm that not only excelled in providing top-tier services but also made a positive impact on our community. This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone at LBMC. I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved together and truly believe our best is yet to come."

About LBMC

LBMC is a 2024 USA Today Top Recommended Firm, one of the Southeast’s largest accounting and business consulting firms, and an Accounting Today Top Firm in the Nation serving approximately 11,000 clients with diverse needs across a spectrum of industries. Primary client groups include privately-owned middle market companies in the healthcare, manufacturing, technology, and private equity space. At the forefront of innovation, LBMC leverages advanced business intelligence and AI technologies to drive growth, efficiency, and strategic insights for our clients. Founded in 1984 as a traditional accounting firm, LBMC today is an industry leader in financial, human resources, technology, cybersecurity, and wealth advisory services for businesses and individuals. LBMC has more than 900 team members, with offices in Nashville, Chattanooga, and Knoxville, Tennessee; Louisville, Kentucky; and Charlotte, North Carolina. A four-time national certified Great Place to Work, LBMC was also named a Best Workplace in Consulting & Professional Services. For more information on LBMC’s experts and comprehensive services, visit our website or call 615.377.4600. LBMC is growing, and job opportunities can be found on our careers page.

About TSCPA

Founded in 1904, the Tennessee Society of Certified Public Accountants (TSCPA) is the professional association of CPAs in Tennessee, with more than 10,000 members statewide. Its mission is to drive the success of its members and the communities they serve through connections, professional development and advocacy. TSCPA is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Attachment