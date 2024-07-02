DP World Appoints Joel Werner as Chief Operating Officer in Canada

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World, a global leader in supply chain solutions, announces the appointment of Joel Werner as Chief Operating Officer for its operations in Canada. Werner, a 19-year veteran of DP World, steps into his role following his successful tenure as General Manager of DP World’s terminal at the Port of Vancouver.

Werner has an extensive background in engineering, operational management and infrastructure delivery, with more than 25 years of experience leading teams and spearheading operational advancements in the sector. He joined DP World in 2005 and has been serving as General Manager of DP World’s Vancouver Terminal (Centerm) since 2022. Under his leadership, the terminal underwent a significant expansion, enhancing DP World’s position as a leading terminal operator in Canada and setting new benchmarks in service quality, sustainability, and operational efficiency.

Moreover, Werner has been instrumental in pioneering sustainability efforts, including a notable hydrogen electric pilot project aimed at reducing carbon emissions at the Port of Vancouver. The pilot is testing the feasibility of transitioning the company’s (RTGs) from diesel to electric, significantly decreasing the port’s shore-based carbon emissions. Werner is also credited with leading the effort to receive LEED v4 Gold certification at DP World’s Container Operations Facility in Vancouver.

Doug Smith, Chief Executive Officer of DP World in Canada, said: “Joel’s promotion to COO is a testament to his exceptional leadership and deep industry expertise. His innovative approach and commitment to sustainable operations are integral to our growth strategy and will further strengthen our position in the global market.”

Prior to joining DP World, Werner worked in the mining industry, focusing on reliability and mechanical engineering roles. He holds a Master of Engineering degree in Mechanical Engineering from The University of British Columbia and a Bachelor of Science degree in Mine-Mechanical Engineering from Queen’s University. Werner also studied Mechanical Engineering at the Royal Military College of Canada, further solidifying his technical and leadership capabilities.

Joel Werner, Chief Operating Officer, DP World in Canada, said: “I am honoured to step into the role of COO for DP World in Canada, especially at a time of significant expansion and strategic development in the region. Throughout my tenure, I’ve watched DP World grow into one of Canada’s leading terminal operators, and I look forward to continuing to drive operational excellence and innovation across our Canadian operations.”

